Lavonta Ash, AJ Dixon power Merrillville to upset of Valparaiso

PORTAGE — Merrillville walked into the gym as underdogs Wednesday.

Valparaiso was ranked. The Vikings beat the Pirates by 19 points during the regular season. Merrillville last beat Valparaiso in 2016, losing the last seven games in the Duneland Athletic Conference rivalry.

The Pirates embraced the role, slugging out a defensive game and making enough plays down the stretch to pull off a 45-37 upset.

“It feels really good. Nobody was expecting us to win. We came here and delivered,” senior Lavonta Ash said.

Ash hit four free throws in the final 67 seconds, the stature of which couldn’t be exaggerated. To get to the line one of those times, he went up to thunder down a dunk on the heads of most of the Vikings. The dunk didn’t go but the emotional effect was the same.

“I got four words to say: All glory to Jesus Christ. The season that we had, we can’t take credit for none of this. This was purpose and time,” Pirates coach Bo Patton said.

AJ Dixon buoyed the Pirates when they had troubles of their own in the first half against the Valparaiso defense. He led all scorers with 19 and had three blocks.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I just knew to listen to what coach said and whatever happens, happens,” Dixon said.

It was a defensive, grind-it-out game and one side had to break eventually. The lead changed eight times in the second half.

It wasn’t all that long ago that Merrillville wore the Cinderella slipper last. The Pirates entered the postseason at 9-12 two years ago and won a sectional title before COVID-19 ended their run.

“Ever since I’ve been at Merrillville, we’ve always been an underdog so I’m kind of used to it. We stuck to the process, listened to what coach said and executed plays. We knew our defense had to be on point,” Dixon said.

Valparaiso guard Breece Walls hit a 3-pointer to tied the game with 2:40 left. Then, Michael Flynn made two free throws with 56.1 seconds left to get the Vikings (19-5) within one possession, but it never got any closer. Ash and Darrin Weaver sealed it at the foul line.

The final buzzer sounded and the Pirates bench mobbed the players on the floor as the fans in purple exploded.

“We just trusted God,” Dixon said. “That’s all we did.”

Mason Jones led Valparaiso with 15 and 11 rebounds.

Chesterton 67, Lowell 16: The Trojans (24-0) jumped out in front early and never looked back. Most of the starters spent the bulk of the second half on the bench. Tyler Parrish led the Trojans with 17 points. Travis Grayson added 13 and George Vrahoretis scored 10.

Chesterton will meet Merrillville (9-14) in the semifinal Friday. Crown Point (17-5) and Portage (16-8) will play in the other semifinal. The Indians beat Hobart 70-28 Tuesday. The Bulldogs had a bye.

