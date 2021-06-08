Learning lessons along the way, Eric Speer, ‘a rolling stone’, lands at South Central

Thirteen years after starting his coaching career as an assistant at Michigan City, it’s become evident that Speer, 32, has developed a blueprint for building his Satellites program. He liked the youth involvement during his time as an assistant at Lake Central.

“I’m really excited to work with our elementary kids, to start doing camps, to build an elementary league, to talk to the middle schoolers,” Speer said, “and those sixth-graders, seventh-graders and eighth-graders are going to see me this summer, are going to see me when they’re seniors. There’s not a lot of movement out here, and they’re going to know the system, they’re going to know what coach Speer is about and they’re going to know the philosophy of the program.”

His motto is simple: “Take the stairs.” Hard work is going to be required of his players from the time they enter the youth program.

“People can expect South Central basketball to be better at the end of the season than they were at the beginning of the season because we’re going to get better every day,” Speer said.

The journey has winded from the Duneland Athletic Conference to Hobart, Lake Station and getting his first head coaching job at Hammond Academy, leading the program to a 5-68 record from 2015-19.