Lighthouse clinches first sectional championship with win over Calumet

CEDAR LAKE — “Y’all did it. Y’all did it.”

Lighthouse coach Timothy Mays bent down, pointing and shouting at his starters.

The clock read 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter, and Mays had just pulled the group out of the game in Hanover Central against Calumet.

Lighthouse was about to win the first sectional championship in program history.

“I wanted them to own their greatness,” Mays said. “Own it. Yes, I may be your coach, but you did the performing.”

In an up-and-down matchup, Lighthouse blew open its lead in the fourth quarter to beat Calumet 74-59. The Lions also beat Griffith and Hanover Central over a five-day span to put themselves in a position to make program history. But not many expected them to do so.

Lighthouse was 5-10 entering the playoffs, and had lost five of its past six games.

“After the season, [the record] is 0-0,” senior guard Shamar Mays said. “We came in like it’s 0-0, and we played to win.”

Coach Mays said he believes a flip switched for his team Friday before the Hanover Central game. He texted the group, "Win or go home.” He wrote the same on the whiteboard before the game. The Lions beat the home team 83-48. And they still haven’t gone home.

“We’ve been doubted, we’ve been the underdogs,” senior wing Anton Winder said. “We just came out on top tonight and got the dub.”

Lighthouse has eight seniors on its roster, including all five of its starters. The players know that a loss ends their high school careers.

“We’ve all been playing together since fourth, fifth grade,” senior guard Devarius Stewart said. “So coming senior year, our last year, winning a sectional feels really good.”

The group knows it has left its mark on the school and community.

“We’re going to forever be the first people to do it,” Stewart said. “Whenever we come back or whatever, we can say we were the first program to cut down the nets.”

Coach Mays said that his team’s regular-season record could have been better — they played teams like Munster, Michigan City and La Lumiere close — but they made mental mistakes down the stretch. He said the group needed time to buy into his system of basketball, to cut out the mental mistakes. They needed time to believe in themselves.

Lighthouse did on Saturday night.

“They performed, and I want them to really believe in themselves as young men in life, period,” coach Mays said. “The success that they’re having on the basketball court, it can carry over into their day-to-day life.”

“They stepped up to the challenge, they met the challenge, they overcame the challenge,” Mays continued. “They can do whatever they put their minds to.”

For Lighthouse, Shamar Mays led all scorers with 24 points, adding four rebounds and four assists. Winder scored 15 points with nine rebounds. Stewart scored 14 points and added four rebounds.

Calumet was led by freshman point guard Eric Allen, who scored 16 points. Senior forward Eric Martin had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, adding three assists and four blocks. Junior guard David Flores scored 13 points.

