Lighthouse seeks fourth coach in 2021 as Thomas Smith resigns

GARY — Thomas Smith’s second stint leading Lighthouse’s boys basketball program lasted three months, as he became the third coach to leave this calendar year.

Smith previously led the Lions to a 22-18 record from 2012-14, including one game during the 2011-12 season. He confirmed his resignation — after taking the job in April — to The Times on Friday, and was candid with his reasoning.

“One of the main reasons is no commitment from the current players,” he said. “There was a total of 15 when I took the job. Out of the 15, you’ve got four (who) transferred, four refuse to play for me, you have another three or four that just aren’t interested in working out and making a commitment to me as a coach. For the past two months, I’ve only had three kids that are, ‘You’re our coach. Whatever you need me to do, I’ll do it.’ They’ve been working out. Everything I’ve done, they’ve been there.