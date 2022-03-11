Lighthouse seniors put in the time, rewarded with regional berth

GARY — Basketball chemistry develops over time. Lighthouse put in the hours.

Much of the Lions senior class played together as far back as elementary school.

“We have a brotherhood. We play together (away from the school team). We hang out together. We have fun together,” senior guard Davarius Stewart said. “You really know what your teammates can do because you’ve been playing with them for so long. I know if my shooter’s open, I know how to get him the ball. If my slasher’s open, I know when to get him the ball.”

Stewart and Shamar Mays wore the same uniform in fifth grade. Anton Winder joined in sixth grade. Josh Harris became a teammate in seventh grade.

“Because they’ve been playing together so long and genuinely get along, they like seeing one another succeed,” said coach Tim Mays, Shamar’s dad. “It’s a beautiful thing to see. They want to see one another succeed.”

Stewart and Shamar Mays have had a lot of success scoring the basketball this season. Each averages better than 20 points per game. Mays had 24 in the Lions sectional championship win over Calumet last week.

Nobody outside of Gary thought Lighthouse would still be alive at this point in the season, though. The Lions (8-12) don’t have a record that matches up with the rest of the South Bend Washington Regional bracket. They’d like to think that’s deceiving.

Lighthouse has five losses by five points or fewer. It lost to five Class 4A teams, to 1A No. 1 21st Century and to 2A No. 4 Fort Wayne Blackhawk — which it led by 10 at halftime.

“We played a lot of tough teams and it was really hard to get the wins that we wanted to. I want to say that prepared to get the sectional,” Stewart said. “Toward the end of the season, we just started jelling more and playing together as a team. That really helped to play against those top schools like (Indianapolis) Cathedral.”

Even during a stretch at the start of 2022 when Lighthouse lost six of seven, Tim Mays never lost hope. The Lions were ahead in many of those games into the third and fourth quarters. As a first-year coach, he knew some of the team hadn’t fully bought into what he was trying to do, yet.

“There were mental mistakes, missed assignments, but we were right there,” he said. “They just had to learn how to trust what I was saying.”

Mays became the boys coach after a controversial moment that put Lighthouse in the national spotlight, and not in a good way.

Former coach Nick Moore was let go by the school after throwing a chair onto the court in a game at Bowman last year. Mays said Moore made a mistake but set a good foundation for the Lions to build upon.

The seniors who played under Moore for three seasons and developed a bond with their coach didn’t move on so easily.

“These young men have gone through quite a bit. I’ve been right there with them because I’m a parent and an employee of the school,” Tim Mays said. “Having to learn a new way of doing things when you’ve done it another way for three years, it can be a challenge. It was a challenge. I knew the caliber of young men that I had so we just stuck with it.”

When the school was looking for Moore’s replacement, players approached Mays. At the time, he wasn’t even considering the idea of coaching the boys team.

Mays was around many of the players growing up because they played with his son. He was currently coaching the Lions girls team, which won a sectional under his leadership in 2020. The players persuaded him to throw his hat in the ring.

“We just knew he was a great coach. We seen him with the girls and we knew if he came over to the boys we would win, too,” Stewart said. “It’s just that simple.”

Lighthouse will open Saturday’s regional with Mishawaka Marian (21-3), the No. 2 team in the final 3A media poll and No. 14 in the overall coaches poll.

The Knights have a tough frontcourt combination of their own in Deaglan Sullivan and Richard Brooks, who both average over 15 points per game. Stewart and Shamar Mays will be tasked with slowing the Marian duo.

“We watched film on them. They’re pretty good guards but I feel like me and Shamar have pretty good on-ball defense. We have great help so I feel like we should be good,” Stewart said.

Nobody expects the team with eight wins to beat the one with 21. The Lions are fine with playing David to the Knight’s Goliath.

“It’s just another day at the office. Much respect to them. They’ve earned all the recognition that they’re getting. We’re just gearing up,” Tim Mays said. “There’s no fear. We have nothing to lose. We’ll just go out and fight and that’s something I’ve never had to worry about with my guys.”

