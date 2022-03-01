Lighthouse's 1,000-point scorers lead Lions to sectional win over Griffith

CEDAR LAKE — A career 1,000-point scorer is a luxury for any high school offense.

Lighthouse has two.

Seniors Shamar Mays and Devarius Stewart have each managed to eclipse 1,000 points throughout their respective prep careers despite essentially playing the same combo guard spot on the floor.

The longtime friends have gotten used to putting their egos aside and sharing the basketball since linking up in the fifth grade and learning the only way they’re going to play together is to work together.

“It’s chemistry,” Mays said. “I feed off him, he feeds off me.”

Said Stewart: “That’s my brother, man. We’ve got a special connection.”

The dynamic scoring duo rallied to outscore Griffith 23-9 in the fourth quarter and walk out of Hanover Central’s gym with a 59-52 win and set the table for a Class 3A sectional semifinal matchup against the host Wildcats Friday night.

“I tell these guys basketball is a game of runs and they’ve got to be mentally tough to get through some of them,” said Lighthouse coach Timothy Mays, Shamar’s father. “Just like in life when it gets tough you have to step up and get it done so I kept encouraging the fellas to play through it. These guys stuck with it and didn’t get their heads down.”

Lighthouse began the fourth quarter trailing Griffith by seven. Shamar was struggling.

Both Stewart and Mays average more than 21 points per game but as the fourth quarter began Mays had just two points on 1-of-7 shooting. He’d missed all five of his 3-point attempts and couldn’t get to the rim like he normally does.

Stewart went up to his longtime friend before the start of the final quarter with a message: Keep your head up.

“I told him he’s going to score and once he scores he gets going,” Stewart said. “So I got him the ball.”

And Mays got to scoring.

Mays opened the fourth quarter with a runner on the opening possession to get Lighthouse within five. Fellow senior Elijah Bryant scored two more on a post-up. Then Mays created space for himself and scored a layup to get Lighthouse within one point.

Stewart gave Lighthouse a lead after crossing over a Griffith defender and scoring a layup and then Mays came fully into his own. He hit a long pull-up jumper on one possession and then a longer 3-pointer on the next. He wound up scoring nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and assisted on two more baskets.

“To be honest with you, it was Devarius,” Shamar said. “He got me going.”

It wasn’t much work.

“Once he got going I just got out of his way,” Stewart said. He wound up with 16 points himself.

Both seniors are four-year varsity players with Stewart essentially starting all four years and Mays earning a primary role as a sophomore and never looking back. There’s no designated point guard, although Stewart guards the position. Both have the freedom to run the offense.

That’s how each of them prefers it. That versatility makes them dangerous.

“As a coach you just let them play their games,” Timothy said. “You trust them both.”

Lighthouse has just six wins on the season but the Lions figure they’re a tough out in the state tournament. Having two 1,000-point scorers makes them tough to keep up with when one or both get going and neither senior guard wants their career to end.

They’ve been playing together eight years and aren’t ready for it to be done quite yet.

“It’s been real fun playing together all these years,” Stewart said. “We’ve been seeing each other since we were little. It’s not just on this level. So going out together, it feels good.”

Game summary

How Lighthouse won: Lighthouse rallied from down seven points to start the quarter to outscore Griffith 23-9 during the final eight minutes and earn the right to play Hanover Central in the Class 3A Sectional semifinal Friday. The Lions pressed defensively to frustrate the Panthers during closing time to keep their season alive.

Impact player: Lighthouse senior guard Shamar Mays scored nine of his 11 points in the critical fourth quarter and assisted on two other baskets during that same time.

Griffith wrap: Griffith ends its season 3-18 with wins against Wheeler, Whiting and Covenant Christian. The Panthers seemed well on their way toward the sectional win before failing to contain Mays in the final minutes. Panther senior Allen Resendez-Hernandez scored 20 points in the losing effort.

Quotable: “What I love is that these guys keep fighting. No matter who we play, no matter what the opponent we are always right there and can grab the game. We’ve got some talent. I’m just glad things are starting to turn at the right time.” —Lighthouse coach Timothy Mays.

Up next: Lighthouse (6-12) plays Hanover Central (9-13) in the sectional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday. That winner plays the winner of Calumet (13-9) and River Forest (9-12) for the sectional championship.

