Lucido does it all in Hanover Central rout over Morgan Twp.

Clouse said Lucido does everything you can ask out of a high school basketball player, and that was on full display at Morgan Twp.'s expense. Lucido directed a Wildcat offense that seemingly couldn’t make a mistake as it started the game on a 24-0 run while shooting 10 of 14 as a team.

Hanover Central’s defense forced six turnovers during that stretch, leading to eight points the other way. Cherokees junior Tate Ivanyo scored 16 points to lead Morgan Twp. (8-6) but said his team was buried early without answers for the Wildcat pressure.

“We came out slow,” Ivanyo said. “That really hurt us. As the game went on, I thought we had to just take it to the basket to get back in it but we were already down at the start.”

All five Hanover Central starters scored during the initial 24-0 run and 10 players wound up scoring by game's end. The lead ballooned to more than 40 points in the second half while the Hanover Central defense, which allows just 40.9 points per game, didn’t let up.

Lucido said he isn’t feeling any extra pressure as he enters the closing portion of his final season. He’s as confident now as ever because of the teammates he has around him that Hanover Central can make a run.

If they do, Lucido will be there pulling the strings.