Lucido does it all in Hanover Central rout over Morgan Twp.

MORGAN TWP. — Hanover Central coach Bryon Clouse describes senior guard Dominic Lucido as “Mr. Everything” for the Wildcats basketball team.
He played the part Friday by scoring 11 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists in less than 20 minutes of time on the court in Times No. 6 Hanover Central’s 80-45 road win against Morgan Twp.
But the irony in the “Mr. Everything” moniker is that Lucido doesn’t have to do it all for the Wildcats (15-1).
It’s helped him unlock his potential.
“If anything, he’s just become a lot more passive because of the teammates he has around him,” Clouse said. “He could do more. He can turn it on, and we’ve seen him do it, but I think we’re getting the most out of him when he’s getting the most out of everyone else.”
Lucido’s resume speaks for itself. The four-year starter is third on Hanover Central’s all-time scoring list after eclipsing 1,000 points earlier this year. He’s averaging about 13.8 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in his final season that’s arguably been his strongest to date.
“In year’s past, I don’t think we’ve had as much talent on the team as this one,” Lucido said. “Having all of these guys around me definitely makes me better. I like to get my teammates involved. When the shots come for me they come.”
Clouse said Lucido does everything you can ask out of a high school basketball player, and that was on full display at Morgan Twp.'s expense. Lucido directed a Wildcat offense that seemingly couldn’t make a mistake as it started the game on a 24-0 run while shooting 10 of 14 as a team.
Hanover Central’s defense forced six turnovers during that stretch, leading to eight points the other way. Cherokees junior Tate Ivanyo scored 16 points to lead Morgan Twp. (8-6) but said his team was buried early without answers for the Wildcat pressure.
“We came out slow,” Ivanyo said. “That really hurt us. As the game went on, I thought we had to just take it to the basket to get back in it but we were already down at the start.”
All five Hanover Central starters scored during the initial 24-0 run and 10 players wound up scoring by game's end. The lead ballooned to more than 40 points in the second half while the Hanover Central defense, which allows just 40.9 points per game, didn’t let up.
Lucido said he isn’t feeling any extra pressure as he enters the closing portion of his final season. He’s as confident now as ever because of the teammates he has around him that Hanover Central can make a run.
If they do, Lucido will be there pulling the strings.
It’s what Mr. Everything does.
“I do think we’ve been flying under the radar a little bit,” Lucido said. “There’s going to be big games and big environments (ahead) so I guess we’ll find out.”