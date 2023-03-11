MICHIGAN CITY — Chesterton hadn’t won a sectional championship since 1987 when the current group of seniors walked into the school for the first time. There are now three more of those trophies in the Trojans' case, along with a regional and semistate one from last season.

The class of 2023’s final run came to an end Saturday, though, with a 73-60 loss to state No. 2 Penn in the Michigan City regional.

“It’s really special to be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself. All these seniors really bonded with coach (Marc) Urban and everything he’s a part of,” senior Owen Guest said. “It’s memories that I’ll never forget, and I’m forever grateful.”

Chesterton (20-6) didn't go easily, though. It jumped out to an early lead and held the advantage well into the second half. Penn tied the game late in the third quarter, and the teams traded it until the final two minutes, when the Kingsmen pulled away.

Nick Furmanek was called for a bizarre flagrant foul as Penn's Markus Burton scored driving to the bucket. Burton made that shot, then hit two free throws. The Kingsmen scored again for a 6-point swing.

“I was extremely proud of our guys. I thought we were playing a very masterful game in how we were connected on both ends of the floor,” Urban said. “What these guys have done, for our town and our community the past two years, you can’t put a price tag on that. You just can’t. They’re great kids. They do things the right way. They’re fun to be around. And they had a chance to take down the No. 1, No. 2 team in the state.”

Burton was as advertised for Penn (27-1). The Mr. Basketball candidate poured in 34 points, including 14 in the decisive fourth quarter.

“Markus Burton is Mr. Basketball. I firmly believe that. I like Markus a lot,” Urban said. “He doesn’t have a weakness. He’s just a very talented player.”

Chesterton senior Sean Kasper drew the Burton defensive assignment. When he wasn’t guarding the Notre Dame commit, Guest was. They described covering Burton as “frustrating.”

“The quickness, it’s so hard to keep him in front of you,” Kasper said. “If you keep him in front, he just does a pull up and it goes in like every time.”

Burton said he knew the Chesterton defense would be focused on him. He decided not to force shots and let them come to him.

That usually happened in the form of a mid-range pull up. Urban, who coached Burton with last year’s junior all stars, said that aspect of Burton’s game is as good as any he’s seen. Burton said it’s something he’s developed to be able to score at the next level. He’s generously listed at 6-foot-1.

“Props to Chesterton. They’re a really good team (with Tyler Parrish and Justin Sims), and they’ve got a really good coach,” Burton said. “They were hitting shots but we just kept competing and getting better.”

The Trojans turned the ball over three times in the final two minutes before the Furmanek flagrant foul.

“We shot two free throws in the second half and our game plan didn’t change from the first half,” Urban said. “First half, we were getting to the free throw line and for whatever reason in the second half, we weren’t getting to the free throw line. Maybe they made a big adjustment at halftime but I felt that our game plan really didn’t change.”

Parrish led the Trojans with 24 points. Sims scored 18. Both juniors are expected to be back next season.