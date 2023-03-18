MICHIGAN CITY — Hammond Central's run came to an anticlimactic end at Saturday’s Class 4A Michigan City Semistate.

The Wolves ran through the Region this season, winning games by an average of more than 15 points and only losing to a single out-of-state opponent. They brought home what are technically the school’s first sectional and regional trophies. The latter was the first seen at any school across Calumet Avenue from Hammond City Hall since 1954.

“I grew up with these (seniors) since sixth grade. I love all these guys, man,” Vynce Overshown said. “All the good times we had in the locker room, at practice, before games, during game, after games, off the court, this is family.”

The end for a senior class that won’t soon be forgotten was anything but dramatic, though. Penn routed the Wolves 108-70 with three Kingsmen combining for 69 points.

“There’s nobody in the state 40 points better than us, but we didn’t do what we were supposed to do,” coach Larry Moore Jr. said. “That was on us.”

Hammond Central (26-2) opened the game in a full-court press that fell into a zone defense in the halfcourt. The strategy was aimed at slowing the pull up and midrange game of Penn senior guard Markus Burton, a Notre Dame signee. Wolves coaches didn’t think the Kinsgmen bigs could beat them. But Hammond Central failed to close out on the Kingsmen shooters, Moore said, despite that being a focus of the scouting report.

“We was trying to take away Markus’s pull up. He likes to shoot a right elbow pull up,” Overshown said. “We didn’t get no rebounds, and they shot every three they wanted to.”

In the first quarter, Joey Garwood hit three 3-pointers. Joe Smith quickly hit two more, along with a jumper from about 17 feet early in the second quarter. Burton added two more. The Kingsmen (28-1) made eight 3-pointers in the first half and led by 16 at the break.

“You’ve got to pick your poison because you don’t want (Burton) to get going in the middle. We really weren’t worried about their bigs. We were more concerned with their shooters,” Moore said. “We just didn’t get stops when we needed to."

Hammond Central wasn’t able to capitalize on some of the scoring chances it got, either. The Wolves missed a pair of dunks, a few layups under the basket and didn’t hit from behind the arc at the percentage they usually do. Overshown said the team lost confidence as the deficit began to rise.

Senior Jordan Woods tried to will his team back in the early part of the second half. He scored 10 of his team-high 22 points in the third quarter mostly by beating defenders off the dribble and getting to the free throw line. He made nine of 11 from there.

“We didn’t come out ready to play. It was never them. It was us,” Woods said. “They outworked us. That’s all that basically can be said. They came out and played harder than us.”

Moore didn't disagree with his senior star. After the game, he wasn't ready to think about everything his team accomplished this season.

“It’ll take some time to reflect on this. To lose that way, there’s no team 40 points better than us,” Moore said. “There’s just not.”

Matt King had 17 for Hammond Central. Overshown had 10. Garwood scored 25 and Mookie Ward had 14 for Penn.

“I love these guys. This is always going to be a brotherhood, no matter the situation. Even though we lost by a lot, I still love them,” Wolves senior Kenneth Grant said. “Five years from now, we’ll all still be best friends. We’ll still know each other.”