Marqell Wilson's energy boost helps TF South rally past Eisenhower

LANSING — Marqell Wilson is one of the new faces for a TF South team that graduated four starters after the pandemic season.

The 5-foot-11 junior isn't a starter, but he is making an impact. When South got off to a miserable start on Tuesday, going 0-for-10 from the field and falling into a 14-1 hole, Wilson came off the bench and hit his first shot.

That 3-pointer late in the first quarter got him going on the way to a game-high 15 points in South's 60-44 comeback win over Eisenhower.

The scoring is a nice bonus for Wilson, who isn't focusing on that part of his game.

"My role is to control the game, get my teammates open shots so we can get the win," he said.

On Wednesday, his job also was to rouse South out of those early doldrums.

"I was just trying to get my team up," Wilson said. "We've got to start off the game with more energy."

South coach Todd Gillespie likes Wilson's mix-it-up approach, perhaps a holdover from his days playing football earlier in his high school career.