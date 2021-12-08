Marqell Wilson's energy boost helps TF South rally past Eisenhower

LANSING — Marqell Wilson is one of the new faces for a TF South team that graduated four starters after the pandemic season.
The 5-foot-11 junior isn't a starter, but he is making an impact. When South got off to a miserable start on Tuesday, going 0-for-10 from the field and falling into a 14-1 hole, Wilson came off the bench and hit his first shot.
That 3-pointer late in the first quarter got him going on the way to a game-high 15 points in South's 60-44 comeback win over Eisenhower.
The scoring is a nice bonus for Wilson, who isn't focusing on that part of his game.
"My role is to control the game, get my teammates open shots so we can get the win," he said.
On Wednesday, his job also was to rouse South out of those early doldrums.
"I was just trying to get my team up," Wilson said. "We've got to start off the game with more energy."
South coach Todd Gillespie likes Wilson's mix-it-up approach, perhaps a holdover from his days playing football earlier in his high school career.
"Marqell brings some toughness," Gillespie said. "You can tell that he's kind of gritty. He likes to play defense, he likes to get on the floor. Those things matter.
"When you're trying to get possessions, you need guys to dive on the floor, come up with loose balls, 50-50 balls."
Wilson wasn't the only player to impress off the bench for South (2-4, 1-1 South Suburban Blue).
Dwain Nash, a 6-2 senior guard, had 10 points and seven rebounds in his season debut. A transfer from Marist, Nash had to wait till he'd been in school for 30 days before playing in a game.
"We've been waiting on Dwain," Gillespie said. "We knew he could give us a boost, he's been showing it in practice. We're happy he's with us and he gave us more than we even thought he would in his first game."
Also contributing were Lyonel Hodges with 11 points and nine rebounds, Caleb Newman with nine points on three 3-pointers, and Xavier Lewis with nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
South took control in the third quarter, outscoring Eisenhower (3-4, 0-2) 24-6 after Gillespie laid it on the line at halftime.
"Rough start," he said. "Big guys missing point blank-range layups and things like that. ... I was like, 'This is an embarrassment, you guys. This is not even about basketball strategy anymore.
"It's about being prideful in what you do every day, what we practice. And in the second half they came out with a lot more energy, a lot more focus."
Wilson saw the change in "our intensity on defense. Our bench ... was making a lot of noise, getting us pumped on the court."