BOURBON — Marquette Catholic senior guard Jason Kobe posed for photos at Triton High School holding a Class 1A Regional championship trophy with supporters flanking either side. A few feet away, fellow senior guard Adam Tarnow adjusted a piece of net behind his ear while waiting for pictures of his own.

Blazer coach Ray Tarnow climbed a ladder on the other end of the floor to snag his own pieces of a net that’ll soon drape over the trophy his players kept passing around. The scoreboard above him still had Marquette’s 60-48 victory over Tri-County illuminated.

This is what those within the Marquette basketball program say March is supposed to look like.

“I think it’s fair to say Marquette basketball is back,” Adam Tarnow said.

The Blazers took six consecutive sectional championships between 2014 and 2019. That run included three regional titles, two state runner-up finishes and a state championship victory in 2014.

They hadn’t gotten through sectional since. No current players have added to that legacy.

That changed this season.

“We’re putting our mark back on Marquette,” Kobe said. “We’re making our name known here like it was a couple of years ago. We’re trying to bring it back to how it was.”

The sectional title was the start of the plan. The regional was a continuation of it.

“I think it’s a program builder,” Ray Tarnow said. “That was one of our goals. We’ve got to win a regional. We talk about getting somewhere in March. That was it. We’ve been good. We’ve been good. But we’ve got to get somewhere in March. This put us over the hump a little bit.”

Kobe and Class A No. 10 Marquette Catholic (20-7) jumped on Tri-County (12-13) from the start in what was a wire-to-wire win. The Cavaliers cut the Blazer lead to just five a couple of minutes into the second quarter, but by halftime Marquette Catholic led by 14 and would nurse that lead the remainder of the game.

Kobe did a little bit of everything. He finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and — perhaps most importantly — seven steals. He and the Blazers pressured Tri-County into 26 turnovers mostly using a 1-3-1 zone that they’d turn into 24 points the other way.

“We didn’t let up,” said Adam Tarnow, who finished with 10 points and three steals. “We knew coming into the game we were going to start in a 1-3-1 and just pressure them. Our motto this postseason has been to be two steps farther up than normal. We applied pressure and that really turned them over.”

Seemingly the only mistake Marquette Catholic made in the first couple of quarters came from Kobe.

After a steal, he attempted but missed a dunk in transition. Ray Tarnow pulled him from the game almost immediately and reminded him he couldn’t afford to give away points this time of year.

No harm was done.

“It was just a little award,” Kobe said.

Blazer senior forward Lukas Balling led his team with 16 points and 12 rebounds while battling with Tri-County leading scorer Nate Corbin, a senior, in the post. Corbin scored a team-high 12.

Balling and Marquette will find out their semistate opponent and game location Sunday. He said the Blazers are ready for whoever they draw and credited their current 15-game winning streak to what they learned while starting the season 5-7 against larger schools.

Balling figures he and his teammates chose the right time to get going.

“This really shows everyone that we’re back,” Balling said, “and we’re not backing down.”

PHOTOS: Crown Point hosts boys basketball sectional semifinals on Saturday