Mason Jones showcases potential to lead Valparaiso past Lake Central

VALPARAISO — With Valparaiso in dire need of late scores to hold off a late-charging Lake Central run, the Vikings got buckets from a familiar family name — Jones.
It just wasn’t the one atop the preseason scouting report.
Valparaiso standout senior center Cooper Jones missed a third consecutive game due to COVID-19 contract tracing precautions opening the door for little brother Mason Jones, a sophomore wing, to score eight of his team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter to help Times No. 7 Valparaiso defeat Duneland Athletic Conference rival Lake Central 42-37.
“He was the best player on the floor tonight,” Lake Central coach Dave Milausnic said.
Mason first showed signs of taking the game into his own hands with an and-1 layup across the lane with 3:57 remaining to turn a two-point Valparaiso lead into five. A couple of possessions later the Vikings (9-2, 2-0) went right back to him to convert another layup and go up six.
But Lake Central senior Kyle Ross made sure the Indians (9-5, 2-1) wouldn’t go away with nine of his own 15 points coming in the fourth quarter.
With 33 seconds left, Ross cleaned up a put-back to pull No. 9 Lake Central within one point. Mason responded by drawing a foul on a layup effort and hitting both free throws to go up three. Ross got off a would-be tying triple in the late seconds but couldn’t convert.
Mason admitted he got nervous stepping up to the line late after missing two free throws earlier but didn’t let those nerves get in the way.
“My mindset was the next two were going in,” Mason said. “I’m just glad I made them.”
Replacing the elder Jones wasn’t ever going to be a one-man task with senior wings Clay MacLagan and Rowland Sorrick contributing 10 and eight points, respectively. But when Valparaiso needed a closer they looked no further than Mason who coach Barak Coolman said is “only scratching the surface” of what he can do.
Mason averages about 11 points and 5 rebounds per game and continues to get more comfortable with an increased role. Even at 6-foot-7 he plays the majority of his game out on the wing and created the bulk of his offense in crunch time off the dribble and getting to the rim.
“He’s worked really hard,” Coolman said. “He’s committed. He’s a great teammate. Last year he kind of just played his role and got better and now he’s being rewarded for all of that. The team believes in him probably more than he believes in himself, and he’s going to continue to get better.”
With that potential in mind, Mason could have plenty of opportunities to get back into a similar position late in games down the road and would do so with experience now in the bank. He couldn’t hide a wide grin summing up his day being such a critical piece in Valparaiso’s win.
“There’s not much better of a feeling,” he said. ”Cooper’s a big part of the team, so I knew not only me but all the players needed to step up and not try and be Cooper but provide some of the things to replace him. I thought we all did really well.”