Mason Jones showcases potential to lead Valparaiso past Lake Central

Mason admitted he got nervous stepping up to the line late after missing two free throws earlier but didn’t let those nerves get in the way.

“My mindset was the next two were going in,” Mason said. “I’m just glad I made them.”

Replacing the elder Jones wasn’t ever going to be a one-man task with senior wings Clay MacLagan and Rowland Sorrick contributing 10 and eight points, respectively. But when Valparaiso needed a closer they looked no further than Mason who coach Barak Coolman said is “only scratching the surface” of what he can do.

Mason averages about 11 points and 5 rebounds per game and continues to get more comfortable with an increased role. Even at 6-foot-7 he plays the majority of his game out on the wing and created the bulk of his offense in crunch time off the dribble and getting to the rim.

“He’s worked really hard,” Coolman said. “He’s committed. He’s a great teammate. Last year he kind of just played his role and got better and now he’s being rewarded for all of that. The team believes in him probably more than he believes in himself, and he’s going to continue to get better.”