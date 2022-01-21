Mason Jones stays hot as Valparaiso downs Lake Central

ST. JOHN — Mason Jones is on a bit of a tear.
The Valparaiso junior has scored at least 20 in three consecutive games. He had 23 points and 12 rebounds against Michigan City and 20 and 10 against South Bend Washington in the last two contests.
“I just feel like my teammates, since they’ve been playing so well early, I’ve been getting more touches. They’ve just been getting me the ball,” Jones said. “A lot of sets have been called for me and we’ve just been playing really good.”
In Friday’s 59-48 Duneland Athletic Conference win at Lake Central, Jones displayed what he says is the best part of his game when he stepped into a few passing lanes and led the charge in transition. He finished those breaks with dunks, layups and even a couple assists.
He had 23 points, six rebounds and three assists.
“That’s where I think I thrive as a player, I think, is in transition,” Jones said. “I do like that.”
It may not be a coincidence that the Vikings are on a five-game winning streak.
In addition to Jones, Valparaiso’s defense has been strong. Friday was the third time during the streak that the Vikings held an opponent under 50 points.
“We set the tone. We played really hard and we communicated and that definitely gave us the big lead that we needed through the middle of the game,” coach Barak Coolman said.
Lake Central’s defense forced several early turnovers but eventually Valparaiso was able to execute relatively easily on offense. The Vikings created some turnovers of their own, stepping into passing lanes for fast-break layups.
Valparaiso jumped way in front in the second quarter, building a lead as big as 15. It was 41-27 at the break.
“(Lake Central) is a well-coached team that plays really physical, really tough so we knew it was going to be a battle,” Coolman said. “I’m really proud of some of the things we did early when we made some mistakes but we didn’t let that sink us and we finished on the right side.”
The Indians (8-6, 1-2) forced turnovers late, as well. Valparaiso had a 21-point lead at one point but was never able to close the door.
“Those are fixable things. Sometimes we get a little loose, a little careless, a little fatigued or maybe try doing a little bit too much,” Coolman said. “That’s why you play these games, to get exposed in areas you need to get better at.”
Valparaiso (14-2, 3-0) will continue to be tested. The game was the first of three consecutive road games. It will travel to Warsaw Saturday and play at Merrillville Jan. 28.
“They’re all tough places to win,” Coolman said. “Going to Warsaw tomorrow is going to be a learning experience for us. We’re looking forward to that challenge and going to Merrillville, with all they can throw at you, will make for a good stretch for us.”
Myles Yekich and Mitch Milausnic each scored 12 for Lake Central. Ethan Knopf had 10.
Michael Flynn scored nine for the Vikings.