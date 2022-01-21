Mason Jones stays hot as Valparaiso downs Lake Central

“We set the tone. We played really hard and we communicated and that definitely gave us the big lead that we needed through the middle of the game,” coach Barak Coolman said.

Lake Central’s defense forced several early turnovers but eventually Valparaiso was able to execute relatively easily on offense. The Vikings created some turnovers of their own, stepping into passing lanes for fast-break layups.

Valparaiso jumped way in front in the second quarter, building a lead as big as 15. It was 41-27 at the break.

“(Lake Central) is a well-coached team that plays really physical, really tough so we knew it was going to be a battle,” Coolman said. “I’m really proud of some of the things we did early when we made some mistakes but we didn’t let that sink us and we finished on the right side.”

The Indians (8-6, 1-2) forced turnovers late, as well. Valparaiso had a 21-point lead at one point but was never able to close the door.

“Those are fixable things. Sometimes we get a little loose, a little careless, a little fatigued or maybe try doing a little bit too much,” Coolman said. “That’s why you play these games, to get exposed in areas you need to get better at.”