Mason Jones taking another step as No. 1 Valparaiso tops Lowell

VALPARAISO — Mason Jones made a hard decision last spring when he decided to step away from football in order to focus solely on basketball.
The Valparaiso junior showed off the fruits of that labor on Friday night with a dominating performance that is becoming something of a norm for the 6-foot-7 big man.
Jones led the Vikings to a 67-22 win over Lowell with 17 points, six steals, three assists and two blocked shots and he looked like a confident veteran every step of the way.
“The more you practice, the more your confidence grows,” Jones said. “I just kept working and working all offseason.”
Jones has been causing havoc for the opposition all over the basketball court since he arrived at Valparaiso in 2019, but he was also doing it on the gridiron as well. The junior played alongside his brother Cooper on Valparaiso’s defense for the last two years. When Cooper graduated and joined Indiana’s football team, Jones hung up his cleats for good.
“I wanted to become more of a basketball player,” Jones said. “You can always get better. I worked on my shot and I worked on everything to just become a better overall player.”
Jones did a little bit of everything on Friday night. He started off the game by scoring Valparaiso’s first three baskets and he followed up his offensive prowess with a thundering block on the other end of the court. Jones ran the floor in transition, going coast-to-coast on several steals that turned into slam dunks. If he wasn’t finishing drives, he was dishing off to his teammates and getting everyone else involved.
Through it all, Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman wore a smile that was as bright as his all-green suit. Coolman has long known that Jones was a talented athlete, but now he’s enjoying seeing the talented basketball player.
“His focus is really paying off,” Coolman said. “It’s to the point now where he is paying attention to all the little things. You can see his maturity on the court.”
Jones shot 72.7% from the field (8 of 11) on Friday and he knocked down his lone 3-point attempt. He still had two turnovers, but they were plays that Coolman could live with after watching Jones struggle with ball security during his first two years on varsity.
“He used to be loose with the ball and now you can see that his skill level is so much better,” Coolman said. “There were times when he was a liability with the ball, but he’s put in the work and he’s really taken that next step in his development.”