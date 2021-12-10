Mason Jones taking another step as No. 1 Valparaiso tops Lowell

Jones did a little bit of everything on Friday night. He started off the game by scoring Valparaiso’s first three baskets and he followed up his offensive prowess with a thundering block on the other end of the court. Jones ran the floor in transition, going coast-to-coast on several steals that turned into slam dunks. If he wasn’t finishing drives, he was dishing off to his teammates and getting everyone else involved.

Through it all, Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman wore a smile that was as bright as his all-green suit. Coolman has long known that Jones was a talented athlete, but now he’s enjoying seeing the talented basketball player.

“His focus is really paying off,” Coolman said. “It’s to the point now where he is paying attention to all the little things. You can see his maturity on the court.”

Jones shot 72.7% from the field (8 of 11) on Friday and he knocked down his lone 3-point attempt. He still had two turnovers, but they were plays that Coolman could live with after watching Jones struggle with ball security during his first two years on varsity.