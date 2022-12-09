Matthew King provides second-half spark as Hammond Central tops West Side

HAMMOND — Get going. Now.

Hammond Central coach Larry Moore Jr.’s message to junior guard Matthew King coming out of halftime wasn’t as much a request as it was requirement for a Wolves team that allowed West Side to hang around throughout much of their 50-37 victory Friday.

King obliged. He scored 11 of his team-best 13 points in the second half to help his Wolves put down the Cougars in a long, drawn-out game marred by fouls and turnovers on both sides.

“Coach told me what to do,” King said. “I had to go.”

Neither King nor Moore hid their disappointment over how close West Side (2-3, 0-1) kept it in Great Lakes Athletic Conference action.

The Wolves (3-0, 1-0) began on a 9-0 run but only led by six at halftime and 12 after three quarters. Too often a defensive breakdown or turnover cost Hammond Central from properly taking control against a West Side team led by senior forward Trevion Williamson's 12 points.

“We didn’t get it done defensively,” Moore said.

Hammond Central star point guard Jordan Woods was held to 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting on the night.

“When you play average you still want to find a way to win,” Moore said. “I know we didn’t play to our full potential tonight. Along the way you’re going to have nights like this where you’ve got to find a way to win.”

King’s second-half output certainly helped. A bad week of practice meant King was relegated to a reserve role against the Wolves. Admittedly, King didn’t have a great mindset coming off the bench and struggled in his early minutes.

King entered the game with 27 points over two games and averaged 10.9 per game as a sophomore, third most on the team. With Woods the clear-cut lead scoring option, Hammond Central needs someone like King to be capable of scoring 15 or so a night, Moore said, for the Wolves to reach their full potential.

King’s second half showed what he can do. His challenge is staying locked in a full four quarters regardless of if he’s in the starting five or not.

“Starting, coming off the bench, it doesn’t matter you’ve just got to get going,” King said. “My mental side wasn’t there. I wasn’t thinking coming off the bench but then I realized I needed to lock in. Someone had to man up and take the game over.”

Eventually, King did. Moore said he still has room to get better defensively but that on the offensive end consistency is critical.

“We expect him to score the ball,” Moore said. “He needs to.”

Minutes after Hammond Central left the locker room, King was already talking about how quickly the Wolves needed to get over Friday’s result. With a short turnaround before playing Michigan City (3-0) on Saturday afternoon, King said he and his teammates can’t afford another repeat of Friday and expect to hang around.

“We’ve got a lot to clean up,” King said. “A lot.”

PHOTOS: West Side at Hammond Central boys basketball The Wolves hosted the Cougars in Great Lakes Athletic Conference action. Photos by Kale Wilk, The Times Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 5.JPG Chesterton's Nick Furmanek, center, gets pressured by Morton's Jeremiah Moore, left, and Kerry Amacker on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 4.JPG Morton's Jeremiah Moore, left, and Chesterton's Justin Sims dive for a loose ball on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 3.JPG Chesterton's Tyler Parrish, left, is guarded by Morton's Amarion Mayo as he takes the ball down the court on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 6.JPG Morton's Derrick Tharpe, center, tries to cut through Chesterton's Sean Kasper, left, and Josh Davis on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 1.JPG Chesterton's Tyler Parrish makes an uncontested layup on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 7.JPG Morton's Luis Diaz, right, grabs a loose ball on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 8.JPG Chesterton's Justin Sims, left, deflects a layup from Morton's Justin Pack on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 2.JPG Chesterton's Justin Sims tries to get a reverse layup to go in Friday in Hammond. Gallery HTML code Uploaded-images West Side at Hammond Central boys basketball West Side's Bryce Cooper, center, looks to pass while under pressure from Hammond Central's Jordan Woods, left, and Lebron Hill on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images West Side at Hammond Central boys basketball Hammond Central's Amauri Moore, center, gets tied up by West Side's Milton Green, left, and Keyton Barnes on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images West Side at Hammond Central boys basketball Hammond Central's Jordan Woods, right, gets pressured by West Side's Israel Hines on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images West Side at Hammond Central boys basketball West Side's Israel Hines, bottom left, draws a charge from Hammond Central's Vynce Overshown on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images West Side at Hammond Central boys basketball Hammond Central's Vynce Overshown, right, steals the ball from West Side's Derek Collins Jr. on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images West Side at Hammond Central boys basketball West Side's Keyton Barnes, center, gets an open look on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images West Side at Hammond Central boys basketball Hammond Central's Jordan Woods, left, steals the ball from West Side's Bryce Cooper on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images West Side at Hammond Central boys basketball West Side's Trevion Williamson, left, earns the rebound over Hammond Central's Danny Garza, center, on Friday in Hammond.