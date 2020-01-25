McCormick, Kouts stay undefeated, capture 2nd straight PCC title

HEBRON — Connor McCormick is just a senior in high school, but he plans on having kids some day long down the road.
In fact, the Times No. 10 Mustangs' lone senior now has a story to tell them about their old man.
With 17 seconds left in the Porter County Conference Tournament title game and up just 45-43 over a tough Washington Twp. team, he drained two key free throws to help his team win its second straight PCC title on Saturday night, 49-46.
"I just had to calm my mind and take a deep breath," said McCormick, who scored 11 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. "There is nothing like the PCC, and I'm telling my kids about this one."
Kouts coach Kevin Duzan credited the strategy by Senators coach Scott Bowersock and knew that McCormick could come through if needed.
"It was a great decision by Scott and company to put Connor on the line at that point, because we have good free-throw shooters," Duzan said. "But what a moment for the senior. Connor's gonna remember this for the rest of his life."
Washington Twp., which was aiming for its first PCC tourney title, hit 10 of 12 from the line and Kouts (14-0) finished 14 of 16, but the Mustangs connected on nine of its 10 free throws in the fourth quarter.
"Last year, I wasn't a good free-throw shooter at all, but when I was up there I just thought about all of those hours we spent in the gym on our free throws and I have been able to learn how to block everything else out," said junior guard Cole Wireman, who scored a game-high 25 points and chipped in four boards and three assists.
Cole Wireman opened the game with a 3-pointer, but then the Senators went on an 8-0 run, spanning nearly five-plus minutes.
Cale Wireman then hit a three to stop the bleeding and Cole hit a 3 at the end of the first quarter to make it 14-13.
Washington Twp. (8-5) turned the ball over just three times in the first half and held the Mustangs at bay until they were finally able to take the lead on Cole Wireman three at 1:55 in the second quarter, making the lead 21-18 at the break.
Averaging 22.5 points per game coming into Saturday, Senators star center Austin Darnell had just four points at the break and six for the night, but he was a nightmare in the paint with six blocks. He was also limited to 11 points in the 71-56 Kouts' win back on Jan. 17.
"I told (Kouts junior) Parker (Kneifel) if we can limit him to less points that last time, I'll do anything for him," McCormick said.
Senators junior guard Tyler Hachey hit his stride in the third quarter, scoring 11 of his team-high 17 in the period, but the game was tied at 34 thanks to 10 in the quarter from Cole Wireman.
On the inbound for Kouts with 1.2 on the clock, the Mustangs tried to get the ball in to Cole Wireman, but he appeared to tripped and the ball went out of bounds with no foul called, so possession went back to the Senators.
On the ensuing inbounds play for the Senators under their own basket, the pass went in to Darnell at the top of the key. He had a tough look and his 30-footer glanced off the rim.
Washington Twp. junior James Hernandez added 11 points, four boards and two steals.
Westville's Hannon honored
Jaron Hannon of Westville received the league's M.E. Dinsmoore Mental Attitude Award.