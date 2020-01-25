McCormick, Kouts stay undefeated, capture 2nd straight PCC title

HEBRON — Connor McCormick is just a senior in high school, but he plans on having kids some day long down the road.

In fact, the Times No. 10 Mustangs' lone senior now has a story to tell them about their old man.

With 17 seconds left in the Porter County Conference Tournament title game and up just 45-43 over a tough Washington Twp. team, he drained two key free throws to help his team win its second straight PCC title on Saturday night, 49-46.

"I just had to calm my mind and take a deep breath," said McCormick, who scored 11 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. "There is nothing like the PCC, and I'm telling my kids about this one."

Kouts coach Kevin Duzan credited the strategy by Senators coach Scott Bowersock and knew that McCormick could come through if needed.

"It was a great decision by Scott and company to put Connor on the line at that point, because we have good free-throw shooters," Duzan said. "But what a moment for the senior. Connor's gonna remember this for the rest of his life."

Washington Twp., which was aiming for its first PCC tourney title, hit 10 of 12 from the line and Kouts (14-0) finished 14 of 16, but the Mustangs connected on nine of its 10 free throws in the fourth quarter.