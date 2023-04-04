Here are the Region's top girls basketball players from the 2022-23 season.

First Team

Mason Jones, Valparaiso, Sr., F

Stats: 19.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.6 apg

Jones, a Ball State signee, was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Supreme 15 team. He scored 29 points against East Chicago the night he reached 1,000 points for his career.

Tyler Parrish, Chesterton, Jr., G

Stats: 20.7 ppg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg

Parrish filled the gaping hole left by reigning Times Player of the Year Travis Grayson his own way. The IBCA Underclass Supreme 15 member and junior all-star set the tempo for a Trojan team that repeated as Duneland Athletic Conference and sectional champions.

Brandon Trilli, Munster, Sr., G

Stats: 21.6 ppg, 6.9 rpg

Trilli made the most of just two seasons at Munster. The IBCA Supreme 15 member joined his father, Mike, as one of just eight players to score over 1,000 points as a Mustang. He finished with 1,144.

Ashton Williamson, 21st Century, Sr., G

Stats: 16.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Williamson continued to display his high-flying, electrifying style of play night in and night out while helping 21st Century to the semistate. He earned a spot on the IBCA Supreme 15 roster.

Jordan Woods, Hammond Central, Sr., G

Stats: 13.5 ppg, 6.5 apg, 5.2 rpg, 3.4 spg

The Times Player of the Year was at the heart of Hammond Central’s run to semistate in one final basketball season before heading off to play football at Eastern Illinois. Woods was named IBCA Large School All-State.

Second Team

Jamie Hodges Jr,, Michigan City, Sr., G

Stats: 21.7 ppg

The DAC-MVP put Michigan City on his back time and time again when it mattered. He was named IBCA Large School All-State.

AJ Lux, Crown Point, Sr., G

Stats: 21.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.4 apg

Lux continued his sharpshooting ways for a Crown Point team that finished runner up to Chesterton in both the DAC and sectional. The future Bellarmine Knight made 79 3s and 96-of-109 free throws.

Willie Miller Jr., Lake Station, Sr., G

Stats: 16.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.9 apg, 3.5 spg, 2.3 bpg

Miller was consistently the best player on the floor for a Lake Station team that won the Greater South Shore Conference and then its first sectional title since 1941.

Dominique Murphy Jr., East Chicago, So., G

Stats: 22.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.4 spg

Murphy led The Region in scoring at 22.5 points per game which included a 34-point outing against Andrean and three other nights in which he went for more than 30.

Justin Sims, Chesterton, Jr., F

Stats: 16.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.8 bpg

Sims made the jump from reliable contributor to Chesterton’s 2022 state runner-up team to being one of the Trojans’ two best players. The Junior All-Star was just as tough defensively as he was to stop around the rim.

Third Team

Aiden Austin, Andrean, Jr., G

Stats: 18.6 ppg, 1.9 apg

The scout on Austin was simple — don’t give him space. Even so, Austin still managed to hit 75-of-168 3-point tries.

Keagen Holder, Morgan Township, Jr., G

Stats: 18.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 4.1 apg, 3.2 spt

Holder did a bit of everything for a Morgan Township team that won the Porter County Conference regular season and tournament titles.

Jason Kobe, Marquette Catholic, Sr., G

Stats: 19.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 3.1 apg

Kobe was a bucket. Marquette Catholic got him the ball whenever it needed a basket and he delivered throughout their run to the Class 1A Final Four. He’s off to Manchester next year.

DJ Moss, 21st Century, Sr., G

Stats: 15.1 ppg

Moss proved to be one of the area’s most versatile defenders in addition to scoring 15.1 points per game.

Cam Webster, Kankakee Valley, Jr., F

Stats: 18.2 ppg, 4.1 apg, 4.0 rpg

Webster continued to develop an all-around scoring arsenal that was as good as anyone’s in the area his junior season.

Honorable mention

Spencer Andrews, Kouts, Sr., G; Lukas Balling, Marquette Catholic, Sr., F; Garrett Clark, Portage, So., G; David Cundiff, Munster, Jr., G; Shawn Donaldson, Whiting, So., G; Brandon Escobedo, Lake Central, Sr., F; Quintin Floyd, 21st Century, Sr., G; Armoni Gonzalez, Lake Station, Sr., G; Kenneth Grant, Hammond Central, Sr., G; Xayvion Gray, Calumet, Sr., G; Owen Guest, Chesterton, Sr., G; Jaelyn Johnson, Portage, Jr., F; Matt King, Hammond Central, Jr., G; Kyle Kirkham, LaPorte, Sr., F; Jaedin Reyna, Bishop Noll, Jr., G; Bill Rohde, Hanover Central, So., F; Jack Smiley, Valparaiso, So., G; Jack Svetich, Crown Point, Jr., G; Luke Van Essen, Illiana Christian, Sr., G; Michael Wellman, Portage, So., G

