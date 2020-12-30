Merrillville clamps down on defense to win Battle of Broadway over Andrean in overtime

Defending has been the solution.

“For us, that’s going to be our motto all year,” Patton said. “Defense has to be our best offense. For us to get those stops is what got us going here tonight.”

Andrean senior guards Nicky Flesher and Ben Jones scored 20 and 18 points, respectively, but combined to shoot 0 for 7 in overtime.

The 59ers, who were without junior forward Gabe Gillespie and his 17 points per game, couldn’t handle the defensive pressure Merrillville threw at them, Andrean coach Brad Stangel said.

“We have had issues with what we can do offensively when we’re facing man-to-man pressure,” he said. “That’s the bottom line. Whether it was tired legs in overtime or what ... but there were plenty of opportunities in the second half to win the game if we’d handled pressure better.”

Merrillville attempted to hold the ball for the final shot in regulation only for Andrean senior center Jacob Anderson to draw a charge and give the 59ers possession with 4.8 seconds left. Senior guard Deshon Burnett couldn’t get a floater to go before the final buzzer signaled overtime that Merrillville would go on to dominate.