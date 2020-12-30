Merrillville clamps down on defense to win Battle of Broadway over Andrean in overtime

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville played two regulation basketball games separated by a difference of just one combined point in a matter of about 24 hours but saved its best play for four final minutes in overtime to claim the Battle of Broadway.
The Pirates held the visiting Andrean 59ers without a field goal to win their annual rivalry game 61-56 just a day removed from beating Notre Dame commit Blake Wesley and South Bend Riley 69-68.
Merrillville made 3-of-4 field goals in overtime while holding Andrean to 0-of-10 shooting in what was a game of drastic swings. The Pirates outscored the 59ers 38-18 in the first and third quarters while the script was reversed in the second and fourth before Merrillville won the game in overtime with a 7-2 edge.
“Coach (Bo Patton) keeps stressing that defense is our offense,” junior Ajanen Dixon said. “We locked things down in overtime.”
Dixon made sure of that himself. The 6-foot-5 guard blocked three of his five shots in overtime alone while pouring in 15 points for the game. The Pirates returned four starters but began the year needing to find a way to replace the 31 points per game Keon Thompson Jr. accounted for a season ago before transferring to play his senior year at the National Top Sports Institute in Orlando.
Defending has been the solution.
“For us, that’s going to be our motto all year,” Patton said. “Defense has to be our best offense. For us to get those stops is what got us going here tonight.”
Andrean senior guards Nicky Flesher and Ben Jones scored 20 and 18 points, respectively, but combined to shoot 0 for 7 in overtime.
The 59ers, who were without junior forward Gabe Gillespie and his 17 points per game, couldn’t handle the defensive pressure Merrillville threw at them, Andrean coach Brad Stangel said.
“We have had issues with what we can do offensively when we’re facing man-to-man pressure,” he said. “That’s the bottom line. Whether it was tired legs in overtime or what ... but there were plenty of opportunities in the second half to win the game if we’d handled pressure better.”
Merrillville attempted to hold the ball for the final shot in regulation only for Andrean senior center Jacob Anderson to draw a charge and give the 59ers possession with 4.8 seconds left. Senior guard Deshon Burnett couldn’t get a floater to go before the final buzzer signaled overtime that Merrillville would go on to dominate.
Andrean (4-2) won last year’s Battle of Broadway but Merrillville (3-3) now owns four wins in the last five, six in the last 10 and 12 in the last 20 meetings.
To defend home court two nights in a row first against a national star in Wesley and then in a rivalry game all while battling off fatigue speaks to Merrillville’s experience, Dixon said, and he hopes the wins spark something more with Duneland Athletic Conference action looming just two weeks away.
“It’s a great win that can really give us some confidence,” Dixon said. “We’re finally breaking out and showing what we can do.”