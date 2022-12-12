Merrillville looks to senior Darrin Weaver Jr. to spark bounceback season

MERRILLVILLE — There are times Merrillville senior guard Darrin Weaver Jr. appears completely out of control with the basketball.

It’s something about the speed with which he runs, Weaver suggests. Pirates coach Bo Patton laughs and concedes he sees it, too, but can’t explain it. But when Weaver gets moving downhill he goes downhill hard.

Looks aside, Weaver is in command with the ball in his hands. If things go right, Merrillville will get it there often this year. A point guard a season ago, Weaver has blossomed as a combo guard and Patton believes he deserves to be in the conversation among the best guards in the state.

“Playing point guard his role was pretty much bring the ball up, score when he could and get the ball to (2022 Times Second Team All-Area member) AJ (Dixon),” Patton said. “Now he’s transitioned into a whole new role where he’s our guy. When you’ve got a guy with that high of character leading your team good things happen.”

Weaver scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds, dished three assists and had four steals in Merrillville’s 80-62 win against rival Andrean on Saturday. He scored 14 in a win against Morton and 19 in a loss to South Bend Riley.

“He’s very unselfish,” Patton said. “Honestly, we need him to score more. He cares about his teammates more than anything else.”

Part of Weaver’s selflessness is a result of last year’s point-guard duties. Part of it is personality.

Weaver goes about his work quietly, asking coaches to get into the gym early before school to do work on his own and shuts the place down after practice. He has aspirations of playing college ball but has work to do to drum up interest from prospective programs.

Patton calls Weaver the hardest worker on the team. He can defend all five positions on the floor — a much-needed talent given Merrillville’s lack of size — and can score at all three levels.

What the Pirates need from him most, however, is to be a guiding hand.

“My game has evolved but it’s not much different than last year because I still need to score for my team and get my teammates open,” Weaver said. “I still need to make some shots and make the right plays. But I feel like a lot of what I need to do is just be a leader.”

Weaver doesn’t force much. Eleven Pirates scored against Andrean. Weaver expects that to be the norm more than the outlier this season.

“Our whole team is lethal,” he said. “I just need to make the right decisions.”

If he does, Merrillville could be well on its way to a rebound year after going 9-15 overall last season and winning just one game in the Duneland Athletic Conference. Patton trusts Weaver to lead their bounceback efforts when conference play starts in January.

“He can take this team as far as he wants to,” Patton said. “I say that not because he’s so talented but because he has that blue-collar mentality where he’s going to work for what he wants.”

And what does Weaver want?

“Wins,” he said. “I want to go as far as we can go.”

