Merrillville’s Roberson leads the way in third varsity game

LAPORTE — "Just be you."
That’s the advice Merrillville coach Bo Patton gave sophomore guard Raleigh Roberson Jr. just before getting called up for his first varsity game Feb. 1 against Lowell. Roberson was lighting up opposing junior varsity defenses.
He was ready.
Locked into a one-possession game after a double-digit lead evaporated on the road against LaPorte, Merrillville needed some kind of spark. Roberson figured it may as well be him, so he did what his coach told him.
He was himself.
Roberson — playing the most meaningful minutes of his young career — scored five of Merrillville’s final 15 points and assisted on two more to help will the Pirates to a 63-56 Duneland Athletic Conference win against LaPorte. His go-ahead layup in transition with less than two minutes left put Merrillville up 54-53 and ultimately gave the Pirates the lead for good.
“That’s a big game for a sophomore in his third game,” Patton said.
Roberson wasn’t quite sure how to describe it.
“In the end, it almost felt like things were going in slow motion,” he said. “Coach kept telling me to be confident in who I am, so I was just trying to be chill.”
Roberson, who finished with seven points and two assists, kept his head in crunch time when Merrillville (8-10, 3-3) just as easily could have lost everything.
LaPorte (9-10, 1-5) rallied from down 14 points with about 10 minutes left to take a one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Then the teams traded baskets with the Slicers still on top.
Star junior guard Keon Thompson, who scored 23 points, got the wind knocked out of him while being called for a blocking foul and was limited down the stretch. Roberson figured he could be the guy to fill the gap and did so both with his late burst of scoring and passing.
“I told him when I first got this job I envisioned him as one of my starting guards,” Patton said. “He does a lot of different things. He can defend. He can rebound. He’s probably our best passer.”
The start to Roberson’s varsity basketball career was mostly slowed by a torn labrum in his right shoulder he initially suffered playing football but re-agitated near the end of last basketball season. He said he only recently started feeling 100%, which helped him graduate to varsity.
“I feel like now I can really start showing everyone what I can do,” he said.
Roberson’s late heroics trumped what was nearly the story of LaPorte’s unlikely comeback. Senior guard Ethan Osowski hit back-to-back 3-pointers during the course of a 21-10 run to get back in front but the Slicers couldn’t get a much-needed stop late.
Ultimately, Benge said Roberson and the Pirates made more plays.
“We needed a stop,” Benge said. “We did a good job of coming back but with a team like them you can’t give them chances because they’ll find a way to hurt you.”