Merrillville’s Roberson leads the way in third varsity game

Roberson, who finished with seven points and two assists, kept his head in crunch time when Merrillville (8-10, 3-3) just as easily could have lost everything.

LaPorte (9-10, 1-5) rallied from down 14 points with about 10 minutes left to take a one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Then the teams traded baskets with the Slicers still on top.

Star junior guard Keon Thompson, who scored 23 points, got the wind knocked out of him while being called for a blocking foul and was limited down the stretch. Roberson figured he could be the guy to fill the gap and did so both with his late burst of scoring and passing.

“I told him when I first got this job I envisioned him as one of my starting guards,” Patton said. “He does a lot of different things. He can defend. He can rebound. He’s probably our best passer.”

The start to Roberson’s varsity basketball career was mostly slowed by a torn labrum in his right shoulder he initially suffered playing football but re-agitated near the end of last basketball season. He said he only recently started feeling 100%, which helped him graduate to varsity.

“I feel like now I can really start showing everyone what I can do,” he said.