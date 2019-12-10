{{featured_button_text}}
Valparaiso at Merrillville boys basketball (Hall of Fame)

Former Merrillville coach T.J. Lux, left, was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame's 2020 Men’s Silver Anniversary Team.

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

It’s been a while since T.J. Lux last suited up for Merrillville, but the former Pirate was given the perfect opportunity to reflect on his prep career.

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that Lux would be honored as one of 18 members of the 2020 Men’s Silver Anniversary Team for his standout senior season at Merrillville. He will be recognized March 25, 2020, at the 59th Annual Men’s Awards Banquet, when Region legends Davage Minor and Ted Guzek will also be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

“It’s super humbling, and it’s a byproduct of all of the work and all of the good fortune that I’ve been able to have with basketball, and the great people I’ve been able to come in contact with,” said Lux, who graduated in 1995 and coached at his former school from 2011-2019. “They helped shape me and influence me, and I’m just proud to represent Merrillville and everybody I played with and who coached me.”

Lux expressed a lot of gratitude specifically toward his former coach Jim East. Under East’s guidance, Lux helped lead the Pirates to their only state final appearance in boys basketball in 1995. Merrillville lost 58-57 to Ben Davis in heartbreaking fashion, with Lux scoring 9 points in his final high school game.

Despite coming up short of a state title, Lux said he couldn’t have pictured a better ending to his prep career than playing at the RCA Dome. During his senior season, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 18.8 points and 8 rebounds per game and was an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-state and academic all-state selection.

“I don’t quite dream about (the state championship) anymore, but I still think about it quite a bit,” Lux said. “We had unbelievable fan support, unbelievable. The student body, the community, it was amazing how much support we had, and that’s where you feel like you let some people down. That was the hardest part.”

Lux said he used that state final loss as motivation throughout the rest of his career, which continued at Northern Illinois and even spanned overseas for professional stints in Germany and France. He left his mark all over the Huskies’ history book where he ranks first in career points (1,996) and rebounds (1,110) and is also second in made field goals (738) and blocks (156).

21st Century graduate Eugene German, who is a senior guard at Northern Illinois, is closing in on Lux’s all-time scoring record, and he couldn’t be more proud to be passed by another Region athlete.

“It’s pretty cool that it’s someone from Northwest Indiana that’s about to do it,” said Lux, who was inducted into the Huskies’ Hall of Fame in 2010. “Records are made to be broken, and there’s no better guy than someone with his work ethic.”

Two Region officials honored

Mike Waisnora and John Goss will also be recognized by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame but from a different perspective.

Both men are widely considered to be among the top boys basketball officials in IHSAA history and are two of three referees who will be honored as 2020 Men’s Center Circle Officials Award winners.

Similar to Lux, Waisnora was also a strong basketball player during his prep career at Munster. He graduated in 1971 and averaged 21.0 points per game in his senior season.

After moving over to the officiating side as an adult, Waisnora spent 42 seasons running up and down the hardwood as a licensed referee and has since retired. According to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s press release, Waisnora refereed, 39 sectionals, 27 regionals, 13 semistates and seven state finals (1992, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2010 and 2013). He was also selected as the 2006 IHSAA Boys Basketball Official of the Year.

Goss had an illustrious officiating career in his own right and was the 2007 IHSAA Boys Basketball Official of the Year and 2008 National Federation of State High School Associations Official of the Year. The 1967 Lew Wallace alum totaled, 38 sectionals, 27 regionals, 12 semistates and six boys state finals (1994, 1998, 2002, 2005, 2008 and 2011), according to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s press release.

Aside from boys basketball, Goss made a name of himself in football, too. He refereed seven IHSAA football state championships and was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2013 before passing away in February 2017.

