Merrillville star Keon Thompson Jr. fueled by grandfather's memory

MERRILLVILLE — Keon Thompson Jr. walks into his coach’s office and sits down in a desk chair.
It’s a few minutes before the start of Merrillville’s boys basketball practice, and the star junior guard doesn’t have much to say. He rarely does.
Even after pouring in a career-high 52 points Friday in a 104-73 Duneland Athletic Conference home win over Portage, Thompson shrugs his shoulders nonchalantly when he’s asked about the performance.
It played out exactly how he envisioned.
“I just thought I’d try something new,” Thompson says in a barely audible voice.
In the midst of his interview, Thompson gives a series of short answers about his prep career and prolific scoring ability. Then, he’s asked a deeper question about what drives him, and the junior opens up a bit.
“My grandfather motivated me before he passed,” Thompson said. “He taught me to work hard at everything you do no matter what. That was in eighth grade, and after that, that really changed how things worked in life.”
Ramon Torres, Thompson’s maternal grandfather, died from cancer in June of 2017. He had every intention of attending all of his grandson’s games — just like he did for his granddaughter and Thompson’s older sister, Kiarra — but he never got his wish.
Now, Thompson just hopes that he’s making his grandpa proud with every point scored and every win secured.
“He got a chance to talk to him the day before he died,” said Keon Thompson Sr., Thompson Jr.’s dad. “He made him a promise that whatever he did in his life, no matter if it was basketball or something else he chose to do, he was going to give it everything. That kind of swayed him into becoming who he is.”
Entering high school, Thompson Sr. said his son wore his emotions on his sleeve and had a hard time adjusting to life without his granddad. But as he’s gotten older, Thompson Jr. has been able to reel in his feelings and channel it into his craft.
The results speak for themselves.
According to MaxPreps, Thompson Jr. holds the second-highest scoring average in the state at 32.7 points per game, while shooting 56.4% from the field, 35.9% from behind the arc and 75% at the free throw line. He also has scholarship offers from New Orleans, Valparaiso and Miami (Ohio).
When the junior took the floor against the Indians on Friday and knocked down a few shots, Merrillville coach Bo Patton knew something special was brewing. He also understood that after Thompson Jr. tied 1972 graduate Ray Bulatovich for the school’s single-game scoring record with 52 points, his star player would be back in that very same gym the following week — training before school as if he’d went scoreless.
“In one session, Keon’s probably getting up somewhere between 600 and 800 shots on his own on the shooting machine,” Patton said. “We're here from about 6:20 to 7:10, and then he’s going straight to class. Class starts at 7:30, and then come that evening, he’s still the hardest working guy in practice.”
In addition to scoring, Thompson Jr. also leads the Pirates with a team-high 9.4 rebounds, a team-high 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists per game. The 6-foot-1 guard shredded Portage's defense Friday on his way to the second-highest scoring output in Indiana this season, but he also grabbed a team-high 18 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the year.
As Thompson Jr. continues to push the envelope on just how great he can be, Thompson Sr. said he’s encouraged his son to enjoy the moment a little more and to appreciate his achievements.
In a conference road win over Crown Point on Jan. 17, Thompson Jr. eclipsed 1,000 points in his prep career and barely cracked a smile. The junior is also on pace to break Merrillville's all-time scoring record — held by 1997 graduate Jaamal Davis — by the end of the regular season and has hardly given it a thought.
Thompson Sr. admires his son’s unwavering focus. However, he still thinks it’s OK if the 17-year-old gives himself some credit, especially considering how far he's come on his journey to high school stardom.
“I want him to strive for his goals, but I don’t want his goals to break him mentally,” Thompson Sr. said. “It’s not an easy path. He wants to go pro, which he knows the chances of going pro are slim to none, but you can’t break your spirit trying to get there.
“At his age, I just want him to be happy about life.”
The Pirates' standout athlete may always be an introvert, but it’s clear to those who know him best that some of his purest joy comes from being on the court. It just won’t be presented in the same manner as his peers.
Thompson Jr.'s way of expressing his excitement is through the unrelenting effort he gives in honor of the irreplaceable person he lost.
“I still think about my grandfather every day,” Thompson Jr. said. “I use that as motivation to make myself better as a person and as a player.”