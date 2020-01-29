Merrillville star Keon Thompson Jr. fueled by grandfather's memory

Now, Thompson just hopes that he’s making his grandpa proud with every point scored and every win secured.

“He got a chance to talk to him the day before he died,” said Keon Thompson Sr., Thompson Jr.’s dad. “He made him a promise that whatever he did in his life, no matter if it was basketball or something else he chose to do, he was going to give it everything. That kind of swayed him into becoming who he is.”

Entering high school, Thompson Sr. said his son wore his emotions on his sleeve and had a hard time adjusting to life without his granddad. But as he’s gotten older, Thompson Jr. has been able to reel in his feelings and channel it into his craft.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The results speak for themselves.

According to MaxPreps, Thompson Jr. holds the second-highest scoring average in the state at 32.7 points per game, while shooting 56.4% from the field, 35.9% from behind the arc and 75% at the free throw line. He also has scholarship offers from New Orleans, Valparaiso and Miami (Ohio).