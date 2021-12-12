Merrillville's relentless defense wears down Andrean in Battle of Broadway

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville plays like its hair is on fire — but in a good way.
The Pirates like to push the tempo, and a lot of that fast play is in transition after a rebound or a forced turnover.
Merrillville put the clamps on host Andrean on Saturday and pulled away for a 64-46 victory in the Battle of Broadway.
Junior guard Darrin Weaver Jr. led the Pirates (3-0) with 17 points and added five rebounds and a steal, while sophomore guard Jaeden Williams had 10 points and two assists off the bench.
“We like to play fast-paced but slow it (down) here and there,” Williams said. “We make sure we play defense before anything.”
Merrillville led 16-11 at the first stop and led 27-20 with 2 minutes, 58 seconds left in the second quarter, as Andrean hung close. Merrillville closed the second quarter with a 9-2 run to take a 36-22 lead at halftime. Steals by Weaver and Jeremiah Roberts in the backcourt fueled the charge.
“We do it every day in practice,” Weaver said of the constant man-to-man pressure. “Coach (Bo Patton) makes sure that we like to pressure everyday.”
Merrillville extended the lead to 48-29 on a free throw by Roberts with 2:30 left in the third quarter. The Pirates led 53-34 after three quarters.
Patton was pleased with his team’s effort.
“We’ve got a deep team this year, so no matter who’s in or who’s out, we tell the guys to be ready,” he said. “I thought Darrin Weaver was great tonight, and Jeremiah Roberts came off the bench and gave us great minutes. … We move the ball well. They're a good group of guys who have bonded together, and they defend.”
Williams doesn’t mind coming off the bench.
“We have a big rotations with a lot of young guys,” he said. “We all bring energy to the team. Any five could start. … We really bond together as a team, and we can do anything we want on the court.”
Angel Nelson and Roberts each finished with nine points for the Pirates.
In addition to the man pressure, the Pirates like to use a full-court zone press.
Merrillville used 13 players and 10 found the scoring column.
“The more guys you can play, the more guys you keep happy and the more depth you’ve got,” Patton said. “So we’re hard to guard and hard to scout. We preach, ‘Next guy up, be ready because you never know when it’s going to be your night.’”
Aiden Austin led the 59ers (0-2) with 14 points, while Derrick Mitchell Jr. added 12 points and four rebounds.
“They play aggressive,” Andrean coach Aaron Austin said of the Pirates. “They play so many kids, and they wear you down. … We’re playing a lot of young guys. We’ll get there.”