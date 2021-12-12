Merrillville's relentless defense wears down Andrean in Battle of Broadway

Patton was pleased with his team’s effort.

“We’ve got a deep team this year, so no matter who’s in or who’s out, we tell the guys to be ready,” he said. “I thought Darrin Weaver was great tonight, and Jeremiah Roberts came off the bench and gave us great minutes. … We move the ball well. They're a good group of guys who have bonded together, and they defend.”

Williams doesn’t mind coming off the bench.

“We have a big rotations with a lot of young guys,” he said. “We all bring energy to the team. Any five could start. … We really bond together as a team, and we can do anything we want on the court.”

Angel Nelson and Roberts each finished with nine points for the Pirates.

In addition to the man pressure, the Pirates like to use a full-court zone press.

Merrillville used 13 players and 10 found the scoring column.

“The more guys you can play, the more guys you keep happy and the more depth you’ve got,” Patton said. “So we’re hard to guard and hard to scout. We preach, ‘Next guy up, be ready because you never know when it’s going to be your night.’”