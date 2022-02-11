Michael Flynn heats up again as Valparaiso rolls past Crown Point

VALPARAISO — Once or twice a week Valparaiso senior Michael Flynn decides to just go off.

His teammates see it. His coaches see it. It’s hard to miss.

The problem is it’s inconsistent and partly unpredictable. Nobody can really explain it.

“There’s moments where like no one can stop Michael from making a basket,” Vikings coach Barak Coolman said.

Take for example the first quarter of Times No. 3 Valparaiso’s 72-42 win against No. 4 Crown Point on Friday.

Flynn got hot midway through the opening quarter with one layup and then another two possessions after that. The Vikings were on a run by that second bucket. Then he hit a 3-pointer from the corner for his seventh point in a stretch spanning about two minutes.

Flynn’s first basket sparked a 13-0 run to end the opening quarter.

It was one of those one or two stretches the Vikings keep seeing.

“Yeah, that happens to me,” Flynn said. “When I get going my teammates know I’m going so they keep getting me the ball.”

Flynn added two more baskets in the fourth quarter with Valparaiso already well ahead to finish with 12 points. The second-year varsity player has started at times this season but mostly comes in off the bench to provide scoring spurts on the wing.

Flynn first started seeing significant playing time late last season and was a spark in sectionals but has grown into a more regular versatile role in his final season. When he gets into rhythm seemingly the only thing that’ll slow him down is foul trouble like he got into against Crown Point.

“His teammates sometimes believe in him more than he almost does,” Coolman said. “He’s really smart and sometimes he over-analyzes. But when he lets it go and plays and he’s feeling it we know he’s a capable shooter and he’s pretty crafty. He’s just coming into his own.”

The same could be said for the entire Viking team. Valparaiso (18-3, 6-0) is heading for a Duneland Athletic Conference title-deciding game against No. 1 Chesterton (19-0, 6-0) next week and could possibly see the same Trojans team in the sectional.

Sharpening up defensively has been a priority, Flynn said. While junior forward Mason Jones dropped 24 and grabbed 11 rebounds, the Vikings defense was holding Crown Point to just 4-of-21 shooting from beyond the arc and rarely gave up uncontested looks.

Defensive efforts like the one Valpo put in against Crown Point are exactly what Flynn wants to see.

“I think we’re on a steady climb and working up,” Flynn said. "We’re a long way from where we need to be but if we keep working hard hopefully we’ll get there.”

Crown Point coach Clint Swan said he thought his players got some clean looks that just didn’t go down early which the Bulldogs can ill afford to do against the likes of Valparaiso. Junior guard AJ Lux scored 13 for Crown Point while senior guard Drew Adzia chipped in 12.

Crown Point (14-5, 4-2) will finish third in the DAC behind Valparaiso and Chesterton. The Trojans beat the Bulldogs 55-29 early in the season.

For Swan’s team to make any sort of run come sectional they’ll need to figure out how to get through either one or both of the two top teams in their own conference by the second time they run into them. Friday’s result is evidence of work left to be done.

“We just got done talking about that,” Swan said. “It’s no secret the best two teams in our conference are the best teams in our sectional. We’ve got to find a way to make up some ground here.”

