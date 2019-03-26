Michigan City boys basketball coach John Boyd will not return next season, the school confirmed Tuesday.
In 10 seasons, Boyd led the Wolves to a 124-109 record, including a 10-14 mark this season. Michigan City has not won a sectional title since Elston and Rogers High Schools merged in 1995.
"We'd like to sincerely thank Coach Boyd for his contributions to Michigan City basketball over the years," athletic director Craig Shaman wrote in a statement to The Times via text message. "The search for his successor will begin immediately."
When asked via text message whether the decision was Boyd's or Michigan City's Shaman did not immediately respond.
Boyd arrived at Michigan City in 2009 after 10 seasons at West Side, where he led the Cougars to the 2002 Class 4A championship and a Regional title in 2005.
Michigan City joins Merrillville as Duneland Athletic Conference schools looking for new boys basketball head coaches. Merrillville head coach T.J. Lux announced his resignation on March 14.