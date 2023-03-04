LAPORTE — “We just made a run.”

That was how Jamie Hodges summed up Michigan City’s Class 4A Sectional 3 semifinal win.

The Wolves held the lead for the first 19 minutes and 31 seconds of the game before LaPorte’s Rylan Kieszkowski hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the third quarter. Rather than let the game unravel, Michigan City did just what Hodges said. It went on a run.

The Wolves outscored the Slicers 38-23 in the final 12:29 to earn a chance to play for a sectional title — what would be the first for Michigan City’s program since school consolidation.

“Nobody gets to win 100% of the possessions,” Michigan City coach Tom Wells said. “Ultimately, you’re trying to win 51%. And if you win 51%, you’ve got a good chance. Our response pretty much all year long has been very good.”

The Wolves ran out to an early 16-5 lead and much of that was owed to Briton Franklin. On three occasions early in the first quarter Hodges found threw lobs to Franklin on the block from the top of the key. On three occasions Franklin threw down an emphatic dunk. On three occasions the crowd erupted.

Franklin, a senior, finished with a season-high — and career-high — 22 points on the night. Time and time again Hodges threw the ball up where only Franklin could get it. Sometimes, as happened early in the game, Franklin finished it off with an alley-oop. On other tries, Franklin caught, landed and went back up for two points.

“I think (Franklin) is a college basketball player,” Wells said. “At 21, 22 years old that kid is going to be unreal.”

It’s all the more impressive that this is Franklin’s first season with the varsity program.

The Slicers wouldn’t go away after Michigan City’s big first few minutes. Kyle Kirkham gave the Wolves fits all night. The LaPorte senior poured in 24 points, including three 3-pointers. Kieszkowski was a thorn in the Wolves’ side in his own right, scoring 17 points for the Slicers.

Jameer Nelson contributed 17 points of his own in the winning effort. Michigan City’s secondary scorers performing was necessitated by a slow night scoring the ball by Hodges standards. Well, at least through the first three quarters.

Heading into the final frame, Hodges had just eight points, though his assist total sat somewhere close to double digits. With the Wolves leading Hodges took control. He didn’t light up the scoreboard in the fourth — he tallied 11 of his 19 points. But it was his control and decisiveness that closed out the game for Michigan City.

On Jan. 20 the Wolves blew a double-digit lead late to LaPorte. Hodges wouldn’t let that happen again.

“I was playing with the lead so we wouldn’t lose the lead like we did last time,” Hodges said. “It was just being patient.”

Michigan City advances to the sectional final. Looking to capture its first sectional crown in over 25 years.

“I’m feeling great,” Hodges said going into the sectional final. “Very confident. I feel like this is the year. And it’s my last year, so it’s got to be the year.”