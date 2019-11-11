MICHIGAN CITY — Since Tom Wells took over as Michigan City boys basketball coach in the spring, everyone wants to talk to him about playing fast.
That's what Wells' teams are known for. But sometimes, there's a misunderstanding of what that means. It doesn't necessarily signal jacking early shots and running on every single possession.
“It's a mindset,” Wells said. “If we turn it over 25 times, it doesn't matter if you play fast or play slow. … It's playing fast, but finding that under-control pace.”
Of course, Wells isn't the first coach to take over a program with the idea of playing more exciting basketball. It could take time, as Michigan City went 10-14 last year under John Boyd and graduated star senior Rayshaun Howard. But Wells has 30 years of experience and knows how to implement his brand of ball.
Wells is 326-330 in 30 seasons at four different schools, including Griffith, Portage and LaPorte. Having moved across LaPorte County, he has two weeks of official practice to get City ready for its opener at Westville on Nov. 26.
Wells said the Wolves have 10 players who appear to deserve minutes, and that will promote competition within practice all season. He hopes intense practices will give City a leg up heading into the season, but still it's hard to predict what happens when the season tips off.
“I can tell you right now: I like what we have, I like where we're at, I like where we're going,” Wells said. “But I have no idea what's gonna happen the first time we face adversity.”
Senior guard DezMand Hawkins and junior forward Evan Bush are two of City's returning veteran leaders, and sophomore forward Jalen Bullock oozes talent. Bush will play some in the post with no obvious successor to Howard, while Hawkins said he's excited to push the ball more in transition.
Bullock faced a significant learning curve as a freshman on varsity last season, but Wells said he's up to 6-foot-5 1/2, 220 pounds and has improved his motor. He could play some center as well, though he moves like a wing.
“He has grown mentally and physically,” Hawkins said. “He's mentally prepared now.”
Hawkins said City has worked hard on a full-court press, and Bush said it will make a big difference. Wells said he's not focused on wins and losses initially, and Hawkins agreed that the Wolves aren't worried about sectionals right now — just building a foundation early on.
That doesn't mean they're accepting a transitional season. City had just two seniors on last year's varsity roster and will have one of the quickest backcourts in the Duneland Athletic Conference. Bush said the Wolves can still make noise this season — it'll require toughness and discipline.
“If everybody rebounds and we play defense, we're gonna be good,” Bush said.