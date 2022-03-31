Michigan State recruit Jeremy Fears Jr. showcases maturity at La Lumiere

LAPORTE — Jeremy Fears Jr. is a few weeks shy of his 17th birthday, but you wouldn’t know it by watching him on the court.

A short conversation is all one needs to find out why the La Lumiere junior is someone Michigan State coach Tom Izzo made a priority, and Fears hopes to display his poise and maturity when the Lakers play in the GEICO Nationals in Florida.

“Going to nationals we have a really good chance,” Fears said following a recent practice. “We have a really good team. We have one goal and that’s to win GEICO.”

La Lumiere earned the seventh seed and opens against IMG Academy at the single-elimination event, beginning with the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Region time on Thursday. Fears will have a hand in how the Lakers fare.

He’s the son of Jeremy Fears Sr., who had a two-year career at Ohio University before going on to play professionally overseas.

“I just say my basketball IQ comes from my dad,” Fears Jr. said. “He was one of the best point guards in his class. So I just learned a lot from him. He's an overseas pro player. Been around basketball since I was 3.”

Notre Dame recruit JJ Starling sees some of himself in Fears. He earned high praise from Starling, who was selected to Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Game and received an invitation to the Nike Hoops Summit next week.

“Oh, I would say definitely his competitiveness. Like, I thought mine was out there and I really haven't seen anybody like mine. But you know, he has the same thing and I love that about him,” Starling said. “He’s just fearless.”

He’s also a winner. During the last AAU circuit, Fears and his Brad Beal Elite team played in the EYBL Peach Jam championship. He played up an age group as he has for most of his career.

Months later he represented the United States en route to a gold medal at the 2021 FIBA Americas, averaging 8.5 points per game with 16 assists to six turnovers and 10 steals across six games. He says it was a rare opportunity to play against players his same age.

“It was also another great experience. … There's a lot of great players with great talent and going to Mexico and actually being able to get a USA jersey, that was something you dream of,” Fears said.

Fearless is fitting. He plays with such confidence that he will knock down an open perimeter shot, is comfortable driving to the paint and wants to defend everyone’s best player.

“I say that my mindset is when I'm playing defense, just try not to let the person I'm guarding or whoever when a team's eating or killing, just try to stop them and help my team,” he said. “If that means I got to guard the best player and I'm not scoring or passing or rebounding, I gotta play defense.”

It’s where he thrives, La Lumiere coach Pat Holmes said.

“Mature kid beyond his years, just a winner, a fierce competitor, loves to just run a team. He's going to do a lot of things that don't show up in the stat sheet,” Holmes said. “(He) is by far our best on-ball defender and off-ball defender. He's got great intangibles when it comes to the defensive side of the floor. He just can anticipate, read-react, (has) very good instincts. He's just a pit bull on the defensive end of the floor.”

Fears and Starling are among a loaded roster that competes in the esteemed National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, which hosted an event at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium in January. The Lakers (21-4) feature top-30 junior Aden Holloway, Chism Okpara (Harvard), Taj Manning (Kansas State), Kebba Njie (Penn State), and Ryan Mabrey, who holds an offer from Valparaiso, among others.

It’s the 10th national tournament appearance in 11 years for La Lumiere, which has become a prestigious basketball program. Five of their conference teams are in the eight-team field.

“I think we've had three conference events where you have to play three high-level games in three straight days. That's what GEICO nationals is like, you've got to bring it every single day,” Holmes said, “and the team that commits the fewest errors is typically a team that's going to be the most successful.”

Fears will be a big part of that as a leader on both ends of the court. A leader is what Izzo said his team was missing during the Big Ten Tournament. Though the Hall-of-Fame coach will have to wait another year to get him on campus, that doesn’t halt their relationship.

“Actually Michigan State was one of my dream schools,” Fears said. “Michigan State offered me and they said I'll be able to play because coach Izzo really likes me.”

“Just the way coach Izzo gets on his players and coaches his players. I like a fiery coach because it actually makes me play better,” Fears said of his impressions of Izzo. “And if I make a mistake, I know he's gonna get on me and I'm gonna try not to make the mistake or you know play better.”

Fears is fiery, even in practice he lets out a "Boom!" after big plays, even by his teammates. He does it all while wearing a wide smile.

“I'm going to talk stuff on the court and I'm gonna play hard no matter what, no matter the circumstances,” he said. “I’m going to play hard and give it all I got.”

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-853-2519 or reach him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.