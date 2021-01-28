Minnesota recruit Treyton Thompson assists creek restoration at La Lumiere

Knowing that Thompson’s father has worked for 20 years in land-restoration management, Tonino approached the player who is bound for the University of Minnesota on a basketball scholarship, and asked if he would be interested in assuming a role in the restoration project.

“Coach Tonino offered that and I wasn’t really into it because it was work and it would be better to lay in bed all day, but I figured I wanted to show that I was more than just an athlete and put in some work and make the campus look more beautiful,” Thompson said. “It’s a lot of hard work, back-breaking kind of work, carrying the big rocks and stuff like that, but overall it’s for a good cause.”

Therein lies the difference between ambition and leadership. The former involves working hard to better oneself, the latter takes it to the next level and involves working hard to better oneself and others. Thompson passed the leadership litmus test.

He shows that leadership daily in practice, where he is one of the team’s more vocal players in challenging teammates during drills.

La Lumiere is Thompson’s third high school. He said each time he transferred in order to face tougher competition. He has found it. La Lu has four players on the roster who stand 6-9 or taller.