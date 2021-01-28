 Skip to main content
Minnesota recruit Treyton Thompson assists creek restoration at La Lumiere
BOYS BASKETBALL

Minnesota recruit Treyton Thompson assists creek restoration at La Lumiere

LAPORTE — It takes an ambitious basketball player to leave the family and head to a boarding school to compete against other national recruits, so that much already was known about Treyton Thompson, a rail-thin, 6-foot-11 prospect from Alexandria, Minnesota, when he arrived on the campus at La Lumiere.

Not all ambitious young men blossom into leaders. Thompson faced a litmus test on that front when approached by assistant basketball coach Brian Tonino about participating in a project that had nothing whatsoever to do with improving his jump shot.

A portion of the La Lumiere lower campus known as “Judy’s Cressless Rivulet” was in need of a face lift to restore its former beauty. In this case, shortcuts that so often backfire — Botox, collagen, etc. — were not applicable to take the place of old-fashioned elbow grease to restore the peaceful trickle to the stream that had become so overgrown through the years.

Judy Smith, married to original faculty member Bryan Smith, is the inspiration for the name of the rivulet. A maintenance man impressed with all the time she spent pulling water cress out of the stream decades ago posted a sign, naming that beautiful part of campus. Without Judy keeping it in shape, the years robbed the rivulet of its beauty, so she approached Tonino with a framed picture of it from yesteryear and said, “It doesn’t look like this anymore. What can we do about that?”

Knowing that Thompson’s father has worked for 20 years in land-restoration management, Tonino approached the player who is bound for the University of Minnesota on a basketball scholarship, and asked if he would be interested in assuming a role in the restoration project.

“Coach Tonino offered that and I wasn’t really into it because it was work and it would be better to lay in bed all day, but I figured I wanted to show that I was more than just an athlete and put in some work and make the campus look more beautiful,” Thompson said. “It’s a lot of hard work, back-breaking kind of work, carrying the big rocks and stuff like that, but overall it’s for a good cause.”

Therein lies the difference between ambition and leadership. The former involves working hard to better oneself, the latter takes it to the next level and involves working hard to better oneself and others. Thompson passed the leadership litmus test.

He shows that leadership daily in practice, where he is one of the team’s more vocal players in challenging teammates during drills.

La Lumiere is Thompson’s third high school. He said each time he transferred in order to face tougher competition. He has found it. La Lu has four players on the roster who stand 6-9 or taller.

“I liked (Alexandria High) a lot, but I was already the best player on the team as a sophomore, so I knew I wanted to play at a higher level,” Thompson said. “I was at an AAU tourney and (head) Coach Pat (Holmes) and Coach T (Tonino) called me. I didn’t really know who they were, so I asked my teammates if they knew of (La Lumiere) and they said, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s one of the best schools in the country.’ I was shell-shocked. It’s been a real blessing.”

In his second season at La Lu, Thompson is not in above his head, either literally or figuratively.

“He’s been giving us great minutes, doing all the little things, dirty work, trying to get big rebounds,” Holmes said. “Need him to shoot the ball more. Sometimes he turns down a wide-open look, a wide-open 3. His teammates get on him, too, for turning down a shot, but that’s a credit to him. He always wants us to get a great shot, so sometimes he thinks he needs to turn down his good shot for us to get a great shot. He’s probably too selfless in that regard. From a leadership perspective, he’s doing everything we’re asking him to do. So, he’s been great.”

For many, reflections on the days of first going away from home to attend school have little to do with the reason for choosing that school. For Thompson, who came to La Lumiere to become a better basketball player, a rivulet likely always will run through those memories.

