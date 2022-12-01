Morgan Township's Keagen Holder turns bad endings into bright beginnings

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Last season’s sectional loss to Kouts doesn’t sit well with Keagen Holder.

With about two minutes left in the game, Morgan Township had a lead and seemed well on its way to advancing past its conference rival. Instead, the wheels started to fall off for the Cherokees.

Their usually stout defense faltered. Holder himself missed a handful of free throws that could’ve helped put the game away.

Holder, now a junior, says he’s rewatched last year’s season-ending loss many times and feels responsible for the way things unfolded.

“I kind of shied away,” Holder said. “There was a little lack of leadership at the point and no one was stepping up. This year a big part is in those situations is to be able to stay calm and collected and not get too quiet and not get too over-hyped. There were a couple possessions late where it felt like maybe I tried doing too much.”

Regardless of last season’s finish, Holder is determined to turn the page, using the game only as motivation.

Morgan Township enters 2022-23 a young team. The Cherokees have just one senior and Holder — a junior — will captain the team with fellow junior Jack Wheeler. It’s a responsibility Holder doesn’t take lightly.

“My leadership role has gotten way bigger in this role,” Holder said. “Just talking and bringing the team into huddles throughout practice and being the talkative one on the floor and directing the defense.”

That last one is a big responsibility for Morgan Township. The Cherokees went 16-6 last season because of their hounding defense. With a quick-moving, pestering defense leading the charge, Morgan Township leaned on good communication and sound positioning to harass and frustrate opponents.

Holder thinks opposing offenses can expect much of the same this year.

“Last year we were a big defensive team,” Holder said, “and we’re trying to pound on that again. A lot of teams are going to be looking for that, so we’ll have to step that up one more time.”

Last season Cherokee opponents averaged 33.4 points per game in Porter County Conference play. That was best in the conference by a wide margin. Kouts finished with the second-best mark, almost 20 points more per game at 50.6 ppg.

On the offensive end, that meant Morgan Township didn’t need to light the rims on fire to stay in games, leading to the Cherokees going 7-0 in the PCC and taking the regular-season conference crown.

Holder led the offense averaging 11.5 points and 2.6 assists per game, which along with his defense earned him an All-PCC selection

This year, Holder brings an improved 3-point shot. He knows last season he was a nuisance in the paint, able to finish from a variety of angles around the rim. But, this year, he expects his game to grow to that of a true three-level scorer.

Holder and Morgan Township won’t let last season’s end define them, but they know it won’t just magically melt from people’s memories either.

“Just taking it possession by possession is how we get over that,” Holder said.