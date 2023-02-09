KOUTS — Morgan Township coach Kevin Krieger had a conversation with Jaiden Spratley around Christmas. It was time for the junior guard to step up and be the consistent player the Cherokees needed him to be.

“In the beginning of the season, I wasn’t really playing that well. I was just there,” Spratley said. “I worked hard in practice and started finding my shot more. My teammates were finding shots.”

Those shots are going down more often since that moment, too. Krieger called him the most improved player in the program.

Spratley scored in double figures in all but one game in the 2023 calendar year.

That includes a big one Thursday, when he poured in a career-high 24 points to help Morgan clinch the Porter County Conference round robin title with a 67-54 win at Kouts.

“This was one of our goals for the regular season,” Krieger said. “This was two good teams who execute their stuff. I thought we, at times, handcuffed them defensively and sometimes they handed it to us when they were one defense. Our team did an excellent job of adjusting on offense to what they were giving us.”

It was the 10th time in the last four years the Cherokees and Mustangs played. Kouts won seven of those game but this is the second time Morgan Township won this season after a 57-53 game in the PCC tournament on Jan. 21.

“Every time we play them, they’re getting better defensively because they know what we do. We’ve got to adjust,” Spratley said. “Outside of basketball (there’s no animosity). We always hoop together. We don’t really hate on each other like that.”

The Cherokees (16-3, 6-0) jumped in front early and led 17-7 after a quarter. Kouts (10-8, 5-1) charged right back with a 14-0 run to get the lead.

Morgan finished the first half with a 12-0 run of its own, though, and held a 31-23 advantage at the break.

Spratley scored all nine of his first half points during that run.

“After I hit my first shot, I just knew I was hot,” he said. “I just felt hot.”

The Cherokees stayed in front for the rest of the game, building a lead that grew as large as 11 multiple times in the second half before cresting at 13 in the final minute.

“This is a huge rivalry on both sides and both these teams enjoy playing in this,” Krieger said. “We know we have to be at our best every time we play Kouts. It’s something that helps our team grow.”

Keagan Holder scored 11 points and Jack Wheeler 13 for the Cherokees. Spencer Andrews led the Mustangs with 15 while Matthew Baker had 11 for the Mustangs.

Morgan Township will play Westville on Feb. 17 for a chance to finish the conference slate undefeated. Kouts and Morgan could see each other again in Sectional 49.

PHOTOS: Lake Central hosts Hammond Central for a girls basketball sectional title web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode 020523-spt-gbk-lc_8 020523-spt-gbk-lc_2 020523-spt-gbk-lc_3 020523-spt-gbk-lc_6 020523-spt-gbk-lc_11 020523-spt-gbk-lc_4 020523-spt-gbk-lc_10 020523-spt-gbk-lc_5 020523-spt-gbk-lc_1 020523-spt-gbk-lc_7 020523-spt-gbk-lc_12 020523-spt-gbk-lc_13 020523-spt-gbk-lc_9