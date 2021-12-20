Morton's Ladaion Barnes stars all over the court and in the classroom, too

Barnes is listed as a guard/forward. But Abram puts no restraints on his star, who is averaging 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

“I never gave him a position from the time I saw him play, I just told him, ‘Man, you get it, you go. If you’re open, you shoot it,” he said.

Barnes said he’s proud of his playmaking and defense as much as his shooting ability.

“It’s all about getting my teammates the ball,” he said.

Barnes added that Abram has helped him improve his game from his junior to his senior year, working out in the summer in preparation for this season. Barnes is a three-sport star, playing wide receiver in football and high-jumping in track.

“I love playing with my teammates,” he said. “They make it fun. We come in here, we put in the work, and we want to show it on game days.”

Abram likes how Barnes’ game has matured this season.