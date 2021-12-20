Morton's Ladaion Barnes stars all over the court and in the classroom, too

HAMMOND — Morton’s Ladaion Barnes can play just about anywhere on the court.
The 6-foot-5 senior is comfortable playing inside or out on the perimeter.
“Whatever you need me to do I'll play it, you know I can go 1 to 5,” Barnes said.
Barnes showed his versatility on Friday in a 75-56 win over visiting Highland. He finished with 26 points, including four 3-pointers, three assists and three steals.
“The key was moving the ball, getting them out playing defense,” Barnes said. “... I feel like I can go out there day and night and do what I do.”
Morton coach Aaron Abram loves what Barnes brings to the court.
“LB, Lamborghini Barnes — that’s what I call him,” Abram said. “He's definitely the fastest kid, the most athletic kid. A great talent with a 4.1 GPA all throughout high school. You can see he’s a great shooter. He's a great kid."
Abram speaks highly of Barnes’ versatility.
“I can put him on a block and the next play I can run a pin down for him,” he said. “The next play I can take him off the ball screen, it really doesn't matter. He is literally one of the rare breeds that can score the ball from anywhere.”
Barnes is listed as a guard/forward. But Abram puts no restraints on his star, who is averaging 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
“I never gave him a position from the time I saw him play, I just told him, ‘Man, you get it, you go. If you’re open, you shoot it,” he said.
Barnes said he’s proud of his playmaking and defense as much as his shooting ability.
“It’s all about getting my teammates the ball,” he said.
Barnes added that Abram has helped him improve his game from his junior to his senior year, working out in the summer in preparation for this season. Barnes is a three-sport star, playing wide receiver in football and high-jumping in track.
“I love playing with my teammates,” he said. “They make it fun. We come in here, we put in the work, and we want to show it on game days.”
Abram likes how Barnes’ game has matured this season.
“At this point in his life, he’s understanding the game a lot more, being more patient and seeing more,” Abram said. “That’s the beauty of playing him anywhere. He knows what to do. … He’s a freak athlete.”
Morton is in a crowded Class 4A sectional with Munster, Hammond Central and Lake Central, but Barnes is confident in his team.
“We want to keep winning,” he said. “We’ve got to take it all the way to state.”
Game summary
How Morton won: Morton led 16-8 after the first quarter, with Barnes scoring 13. The Governors stretched the lead to 38-22 at halftime. Morton used its deep bench to keep the defensive pressure throughout the game, using 12 players — 10 of whom scored. Jaden Lee and Devan James combined to score 11 points off the bench.
Impact player: Amari Northcutt, a senior guard, added 19 points, three rebounds and a steal for Morton.
Tough Trojans: Highland (2-5) battled throughout but couldn’t overcome the turnovers. Nick Steele led the Trojans with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists. Nick Johnsen added 10 points and five boards.
Notable: Morton (3-4) is off until playing in the Highland Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-30. The Governors open against Hanover Central.
Quotable: “We’re all sharing the ball, and we’re all in this together,” Barnes said.
Gallery: Morton hosts Highland in boys basketball
Morton played Highland in nonconference action.
Morton's Ang'e Jones goes up for a basket against Highland Friday at Morton.
Highland's Nick Steele drives downcourt as Morton's Nate King defends Friday at Morton.
Morton's Nate King passes to Ladaion Barnes against Highland Friday at Morton.
Highland's Nick Steele, left, and Morton's Ladaion Barnes chase a loose ball Friday at Morton.
Morton's Ladaion Barnes looks to shoot as Highland's Aerik Tanis defends Friday at Morton.
Morton's Nate King looks to shoot as Highland's Nick Steele defends Friday at Morton.
Highland's Kristijan Zekavica, front, and Morton's Dennis Mitchell dive for a loose ball Friday at Mortonj.
Highland coach J.D. Fabian applauds his players Friday at Morton.
Morton's Ladaion Barnes goes up for a shot as Highland's Nick Johnsen defends Friday at Morton.
Morton coach Aaron Abram talks to players during Friday's game against Highland at Morton.
Highland coach JD Fabian talks to players Friday at Morton.
Highland's Nick Steele drives toward the basket Friday at Morton.
Highland's Nick Steele shoots as Morton's Nate King defends Friday at Morton.