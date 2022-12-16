Munster, Brandon Trilli hold off AJ Lux and Crown Point in thriller

MUNSTER — Nobody coming out of the Munster locker room had his head held very high.

The Mustangs won, staving off of a late-charging Crown Point to win a 46-44 game.

“I think we could’ve played a lot better as a team. I don’t think we were as focused as we should’ve been. At the end of the day, we get the win,” senior Brandon Trilli said. “It’s nice to be 6-0 but we have a lot of things we have to learn. I thought we were more prepared.”

Munster led by eight points with 1 minute and 30 seconds left. To that point, Crown Point had only made two field goals in the second half.

Then Bulldogs guard AJ Lux hit a 3-pointer. Then he hit another. Then the Mustangs couldn’t get the ball in bounds and were called for five seconds. Munster missed three of four free throws and Lutz hit a third 3-pointer. He was fouled on a fourth attempt with 0.4 seconds remaining but missed the second free throw and Munster escaped.

“I saw us not executing (in the final minutes). I saw us make bad decisions. I saw us miss free throws. I saw us not listen to what you’re being told coming out of timeouts. We did everything we could possibly do to try to give that game away,” Mustangs coach Mike Hackett said. “We’re lucky.”

Lux finished with a game-high 29 for Crown Point (4-2), including hitting five of 13 from behind the arc.

Trilli had 28 points to go with his nine rebounds. He was nine for 11 at the free throw line.

“This is the first game where we’ve been in a situation where we have to execute right down to the last second,” Hackett said. “We’re going to learn and get better from it but I’m just not real happy with how we handled the last two minutes of that fourth quarter.”

The teams traded the lead in the first two quarters, battling to a 23-23 tie at halftime. Munster took a 3-point advantage into the final frame.

Neither team shot better than 35%.

“Thank God we played decent defense,” Hackett said. “Offensively, we missed a lot of open shots. We had good looks from kids who normally make shots but we missed them. We’re fortunate tonight. We’re going to watch film and work on our listening ability and our execution at the end of games.”

The Mustangs had a full week between games, not playing since a win over EC Central last Friday. Trilli said the team had a good week of practice, though.

“These weeks get long but we’re used to it by now. It’s not an excuse for us not to be prepared or a lack of finishing plays,” he said. “Although it was a win, we still have a lot that we still need to continue to learn from.”

PHOTOS: Munster hosts Crown Point in boys basketball Crown Point at Munster boys basketball Crown Point at Munster boys basketball Crown Point at Munster boys basketball Brandon Trilli, Munster Crown Point at Munster boys basketball Crown Point at Munster boys basketball Crown Point at Munster boys basketball web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode