When Michael Schlotman’s name comes up around the Region, it doesn’t take long for people to remember who he is.

The 2013 Munster graduate was a three-year starting point guard for the Mustangs and guided them to a 67-6 record during that span. Throughout his prep career, he helped the program win three sectional titles and one regional championship then continued his career at William & Mary.

On Sunday, Schlotman is coming back to his alma mater for a charity basketball game, featuring several former Mustangs. But having a lighthearted yet competitive reunion is not why he’s lacing up his sneakers once again.

His main purpose in organizing the alumni game is to raise money for Alzheimer’s, a disease that he’s seen greatly affect his grandpa, Richard Schlotman.

“My grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about a decade ago,” Michael Schlotman said. “It’s progressed over time, and it’s definitely produced more rapidly over the last three or four years. It’s been hard to see him go through that.”

The proceeds raised Sunday will be split in half and given to Munster athletics and Northwestern’s Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer's Disease in Chicago. That’s where Richard Schlotman's doctor works, and after witnessing the degenerative disease alter his grandpa’s life, Michael Scholtman is doing everything he can to not only help his loved one, but other families who are battling against it.

In an effort to reach as many people as possible, Michael Schlotman has made a website for the charity basketball game and an Instagram account, which displays pictures and videos of some of Munster’s greatest players and teams. He was inspired to coordinate the event because his older sister, Kelly Schlotman, participated in an alumni soccer game at the school over the summer.

Once he heard about how well that turned out, he put his plan in motion, and it’s taken on a life of its own. Michael Schlotman has gathered several sponsors for the event, including People’s Bank and B. Riley FBR — the investment bank he’s worked for in the Washington D.C. area since graduating from William & Mary in 2017. With the assistance of Munster teacher and basketball enthusiast Kathleen LaPorte and boys basketball coach Mike Hackett, he’s also made official rosters for the game.

“I’ve helped out where I can, getting (Michael Schlotman and LaPorte) contacts and names and all of that, but it’s kind of Mike’s baby so to speak, and he’s done an unbelievable job,” Hackett said. “I’m extremely proud. … I’m looking forward to seeing all of those guys in one gym again, and I’m sure all of the stories and reminiscing will be a lot of fun.”

There are several players from the 2018-19 team who will be participating as rookie alumni, but the oldest alum who will take the floor is 1990 graduate Eric Lander. He found out about the charity game when Michael Schlotman made an appearance on WJOB to discuss the event. Although he’s lived in Costa Rica since 2012, Lander is stateside for the holidays and couldn’t wait to return to his old stomping grounds.

“In my older age, I started playing basketball again, and I’ve always loved basketball,” said Lander, who is 48 and played as a guard under former coach Dave Knish. “I’ve recently watched a number of the Munster games on WJOB. But also, I like donating when I can and doing something to help others out if possible. It seemed like a good cause, and if you do something fun that helps out a cause, then it’s the best of both worlds.”

Michael Schlotman isn’t sure if his grandfather will be able to attend, but his grandmother, Diana Schlotman, wouldn’t miss it for anything. Their family has accepted that even if Richard Schlotman comes, he probably won’t fully understand what’s going on or remember that he was even there.

But for as many games as his grandpa cheered him on at Munster’s gym, Michael Schlotman will gladly revisit the Mustangs' court to hopefully change his grandfather’s life and the lives of many others for the better.

“I thought the Munster basketball game, just bringing alumni together in general, was a sweet idea, and a lot of people would want to see that. And then from there, I knew it was going to be for charity, and I wanted to do it for Alzheimer’s because my family has been directly affected by it.

“I think everyone knows someone that’s been affected by this disease, so it resonates with everyone.”

