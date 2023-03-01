MUNSTER — It’s safe to say Merrillville is tough to play in the postseason.

The Pirates were the underdogs when they beat Munster in a 2020 sectional semifinal. They won another game they weren’t supposed to last season, topping Valparaiso in the opener.

So even if, on paper, Merrillville wasn’t supposed to make things difficult for the Class 4A Sectional 1 host Mustangs Wednesday, Munster wasn’t going to look ahead.

“Sectionals always brings out the best in everybody. They prepared for us and we prepared for them,” Munster senior Brandon Trilli said. “With everything being on the line, win or go home, it was a dogfight.”

It was just that for much of the night. The Mustangs didn’t pull away until the final frame to win a 61-55 game and advance to Friday’s semifinal.

“It wasn’t the cleanest performance but Merrillville’s hard to play against,” coach Mike Hackett said. “They are dangerous as hell. When we drew them, I knew it was going to be a battle. I just knew it. Bo (Patton) does a good job of getting his guys ready at sectional time.”

Merrillville (8-15) had both the lead and the momentum in the second quarter. A Robert Kennedy 3-pointer put the Pirates in front 17-14. Kennedy had 11 points in the first half.

Munster outshot Merrillville 26-17 before halftime but the Mustangs only made 10. Trilli said most of those shots were in the rhythm of the offense but just didn’t fall.

“Even if we’re missing shots, we’re just going to keep shooting,” junior David Cundiff said. “We’re going to keep shooting. That’s what we do.”

Munster is also accustomed to shooting a lot of free throws. It’s not uncommon for Trilli, personally, to get to the stripe over a dozen times in a game. The Mustangs didn’t take one free throw before the fourth quarter Wednesday.

“We probably weren’t attacking enough in the first half,” Cundiff said. “After the first half, we were able to adjust and get to the rim more, play our game.”

They did eventually shoot 16 freebies. Trilli was 7-for-7.

“Usually, we’re the team getting to the line a lot,” Hackett said. “It’s just kind of the way the game went but when it counted in the end, we were getting there and for the most part we were making them.”

The teams traded the lead five times in the third quarter before Munster snuck in front for good. Merrillville was in the bonus with two minutes left in the third quarter but missed five free throws from that point forward.

The Mustangs (23-2) held an advantage of about a handful over the final 11 minutes.

“They were making everything and we weren’t making anything (in the first half),” Hackett said. “I thought it turned around a little bit in the second half.”

Kennedy led the Pirates with 17 points before fouling out with just under two minutes left. Keyshawn Mitchell-Andrews added 13. Trilli led Munster with 26.

Lake Central takes nightcap

Munster will meet rival Lake Central in Friday’s semifinal.

The Indians topped EC Central 70-55 in the second game Wednesday. Lake Central led for most of the way but expanded a lead from six to as large as 16 in the final minutes.

Lake Central (16-8) handed Munster one of its two losses on Dec. 20.

