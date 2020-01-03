MUNSTER — Jeffrey Hemmelgarn was able to do something Friday night that most 6-foot-9 high school centers don’t get to do.
The Munster center led a fast break.
“It was exhilarating. Taking the ball up, passing the ball up is something I don’t get to do a whole lot,” Hemmelgarn said. “Our defense, we try to get those turnovers, those steals so we can get out and run.”
Hemmelgarn had two of those steals in the Times No. 5 Mustangs’ 62-43 win over No. 7 Lake Central. He also had four blocks.
“Jeff’s a big, long kid and he does a good job of, most of the time, not fouling when he’s in the middle of the zone, trying to make guys score over him,” Mustangs coach Mike Hackett said. “It’s nice having a big center. It beats having a 6-4 center.”
Lake Central and Munster met less than a week ago when Munster won 47-38 for the Highland Holiday Hoopfest championship.
“It’s tough. Both teams learn from the game before so it helps us but it also helps them so you’ve got to throw in some wrinkles in the offense and defense, try to change things up,” Hemmelgarn said. “We knew coming in that (Lake Central guard) Nick (Anderson) could get hot at any point. This game we really held him in. We were just more aggressive.”
Hackett said the annual regular-season rivalry game is usually scheduled for the last Tuesday before Christmas. That was Christmas eve in 2019, so the game was moved to January. The teams could meet again in Class 4A Sectional I in March.
Munster (9-1) doubled a 12-point halftime lead to 24 points in the third quarter by dialing up full-court pressure. Lake Central never recovered.
“There were a couple of adjustments we made at halftime that kind of bothered them and allowed us to get a few buckets,” Hackett said. “It’s fun to have some fun and see the kids gets excited and get the crowd into the game.”
Starting forward Hunter Zezovski didn’t play for the Indians (6-4). Lake Central coaches said he was injured during pregame. It was unclear Friday how much time Zezovski may miss.
“He’s a senior and they lose him before the JV game starts, so they don’t have much time to adjust,” Hackett said.
Jeremiah Lovett, who’d missed time with an ankle injury, didn’t start but did play for the Mustangs. He entered the game with 3:38 left in the first half but didn’t score.
Luka Balac had 17 points to lead Munster while Josh Davis scored 13. Anderson paced LC with 19.