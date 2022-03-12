Munster surprises some in foundational season for young core

MICHIGAN CITY — Few inside the Munster locker room expected the Mustangs to be playing in a regional this season. Forget about the opinions expressed outside of it.

Munster rostered only two seniors. The addition of junior Arizona transfer Brandon Trilli was important but the rotation was mostly sophomores and juniors with little-to-no varsity minutes under their belts. Three sophomores started.

Despite the inexperience, the Mustangs (22-5) won a sectional title convincingly. Saturday, they played with a Penn squad ranked No. 6 in Class 4A to the end, falling just six points shy of playing for a regional title in a 53-47 loss at Michigan City.

“I’m really proud of these guys, even though today didn’t go as well as we wanted. I’m really proud of them and I can’t wait to see them play next year,” senior Sean Kimble said. “I feel like I did everything I could this season to help my team win.”

The gravity of the moment may have affected the youthful Mustangs in the first half, coach Mike Hackett said. The Kingsmen grabbed the lead early and used a second-quarter run to build a 13-point lead at halftime.

“We were playing big, bad Penn in front of the biggest crowd we’ve seen this year. We were just a little tentative,” Hackett said. “In the second half, we forgot who we were playing. We forgot what the atmosphere was and we just played. We got aggressive.”

Trilli was the point of that aggression.

He was frustrated in the first half as Penn made him work to get to his spots. He had eight points at the break but finished with a game-high 34, including going 13 for 15 at the free throw line.

“He was a little rushed in the first half. He just needed to take his time a little more,” Hackett said. “He’s an extremely skilled player and he’s going to do nothing but get better because he’s such a hard worker and he’s smart.”

Penn (24-2) is led by Markus Burton, who averages 27.2 points per game. Kimble guarded him Saturday and while Burton finished with 26 none of them came easily. Kimble expended four fouls, trying to be physical with the Kingsmen guard.

“He’s a really good player, very shifty. But I was up for the challenge. I had to do this all season,” Kimble said. “It wasn’t really a surprise for me.”

Burton’s biggest contribution was a rebound of Joe Smith’s missed free throw with 26.8 seconds left as Munster within two points. He was fouled and hit both free throws to seal the game.

“You never know what possession matters. That (really) mattered,” Hackett said. “I preach to the kids all the time that every possession matters. You can’t take any possessions off. We didn’t do our job and it came back and haunted us.”

To be in that position at all, Hackett said, was a testament to his team’s effort all year. When the season began, he wasn’t sure his team would win more games than it lost.

“This is about as proud of a team as I’ve been in a long time,” Hackett said. “There were times when we could’ve rolled over and died and we didn’t. Kids just kept battling and battling right up until the last moment of this game.”

