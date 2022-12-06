Munster's Nolan Kinsella is a man for all seasons

MUNSTER — After a timeout in Munster's 70-46 win over Illiana Christian, Mustangs coach Mike Hackett told junior Nolan Kinsella to tuck in the back of his jersey.

That might have been the only mistake Kinsella made on Friday night.

In fact, that may have been the only mistake Kinsella has made in a Munster sporting event during the last four months.

During the fall, Kinsella starred on the boys soccer team, earning many awards as the Mustangs won 11 matches and he scored 22 goals as a forward.

He was named to the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-District First Team, ISCA All-State Second Team, Northwest Crossroads First Team and Times All-Area First Team among other achievements.

"Nolan is very focused and works hard on the soccer pitch. He understands the game, positioning, angles, where to find the open space," Munster boys soccer coach Jim Prasopoulos said. "His drive-motor with his effort and will to win is incredible."

Kinsella has also helped the Munster basketball team to a 3-0 record, including Friday night's win in which he scored 12 points while adding three rebounds and a couple assists.

Before the basketball season started, Hackett said he expected Kinsella to be more productive this year after gaining a year of experience as a varsity starter.

Kinsella has averaged 15.6 points per game so far this season.

Kinsella has also stepped up his defensive game after helping the Mustangs hold Illiana Christian to just 12 first-half points.

"Nolan was one of the main defenders on the perimeter and holding them to just 12 first-half points was a good accomplishment," Hackett said. "Nolan has put on some weight and because he has a year as a varsity starter under his belt, he's not making any inexperienced mistakes."

Kinsella said he's a better player in both sports because he's playing both. And while each sport is different, he thinks both are beneficial for his own development even though he said he's better at one.

"I definitely think I'm better at soccer because I'm playing it in the offseason when I'm not playing basketball," Kinsella said. "Both sports have some aspects where there are similar movements and knowing where to position yourself."

The biggest differences, Kinsella says, between the two sports are the environment and the physicality.

"The atmosphere is different in basketball because more people show out and it's just a different feeling," he said. "Out on the court is more physical and makes me tougher in soccer."

Both Munster soccer and basketball have been extremely successful over the last couple decades. So it's understandable that when other teams see Munster on their schedules for either sport, the Mustangs will get their best shot. With that there may be additional pressure to perform.

Kinsella loves it.

"Winning is a lot of fun and games will never get old because I like the pressure and it definitely brings out the best in me," he said. "I have high expectations for us, so we have to continue to play well and as a team."

PHOTOS: Chesterton at Morton boys basketball Gallery HTML code Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 5.JPG Chesterton's Nick Furmanek, center, gets pressured by Morton's Jeremiah Moore, left, and Kerry Amacker on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 4.JPG Morton's Jeremiah Moore, left, and Chesterton's Justin Sims dive for a loose ball on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 3.JPG Chesterton's Tyler Parrish, left, is guarded by Morton's Amarion Mayo as he takes the ball down the court on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 6.JPG Morton's Derrick Tharpe, center, tries to cut through Chesterton's Sean Kasper, left, and Josh Davis on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 1.JPG Chesterton's Tyler Parrish makes an uncontested layup on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 7.JPG Morton's Luis Diaz, right, grabs a loose ball on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 8.JPG Chesterton's Justin Sims, left, deflects a layup from Morton's Justin Pack on Friday in Hammond. Uploaded-images 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 2.JPG Chesterton's Justin Sims tries to get a reverse layup to go in Friday in Hammond.