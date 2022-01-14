NBA vet Glenn Robinson III launches Region-based AAU program

Lux, who starred at Merrillville as a player and coach before joining Crown Point’s staff, opened Courtside by dlux for basketball specific training. He said the program will have the infrastructure that Scott Chemma started with Indiana Game, so it’s not starting from scratch.

Lux’s son, AJ, is a junior sharpshooter at Crown Point and was traveling to Indianapolis for the last AAU season. That’s when Lux started to envision grouping Region kids together again.

“A lot of times our guys get pulled in different directions and they become pieces on teams out of Indianapolis or out of Chicago rather than be the core guys,” he said. “So really just try to build on the on the rich tradition of Northwest Indiana basketball and give guys in the area an opportunity.”

They hope to incorporate a girls program, Lux said, but due to the freshness of the announcement and plans to get ready for the spring season, they are still determining what that may look like.