NBA vet Glenn Robinson III launches Region-based AAU program

CROWN POINT — Glenn Robinson III’s recruitment to Michigan happened because he played an outstanding game against Chesterton’s Mitch McGary, which is the first story he shared with players and coaches from the Region this week.
Robinson, a seven-year NBA vet who played at Lake Central, announced he is starting Team GRIII, an AAU program for Region kids to develop from third grade through high school with goals of getting college education paid for, enhancing basketball skills and equipping players with life lessons through the ARI Foundation.
“I share that story just because if one kid has the talent to bring enough college coaches, everybody has a unique opportunity to get looks, too,” Robinson told The Times. “It’s about development and you don’t have to be the best. It could be D-3, D-2, D-1 — we want to get that school paid for free. You can do that on an AAU circuit just by playing well against people who are supposedly ranked really high. All it takes is one game and one look.”
The 28-year-old free agent has been enjoying hosting community events through his foundation, named after his daughter Ari. His former high school teammate Mike Miklusak and former Region star T.J. Lux approached him about starting an AAU program.
The timing was right.
“What really sold me was they wanted me to be on board and be a part of it as much as I wanted to be. I came across with an idea like, ‘Hey, let’s really give back to the kids then,’” said Robinson, who is one of several dozen NBA players to start an AAU program.
That’s where the ARI Foundation steps in. He started it with the goal to help fathers become better in fatherhood, and assist families without a father.
Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson, a star at Roosevelt, Purdue and eventual No. 1 NBA Draft pick, will be a part of the program along with Glenn’s mom, Shantelle Clay.
“When I told him about this and obviously getting older — he just turned 49 — it’s crazy to see him getting older and he’s constantly wanting to give back,” Robinson said of his father, who lives in Atlanta. “He’s constantly telling me stories to empower other kids, what he did in his daily routines, how he was able to be successful in college and the league.”
With 20 years of NBA experience and many more to get to that level, the family will bring lessons on travel, time management, managing finances, investing, writing resumes, career prep and more.
“I think it’s going to be a really big component of it,” Robinson said. “I really want to give back and the big part of the foundation is the fatherhood figure. Most of the coaches are fathers or a father figure, at least. I think I give a unique insight into parents with my dad playing 12 years in the NBA and myself. I’m looking forward to my mom being able to communicate with the parents and staff and express different things about how we can really help the community transfer from high school to college.”
When Lux and Robinson were being recruited, it wasn’t uncommon for Northwest Indiana kids to play together on AAU teams. Their vision is aligned and believe that this will be valuable and allow the brand of Region basketball to grow.
“I’ll continue to say it over and over again, Northwest Indiana is so underrecruited,” Lux said, citing Jermaine Couisnard, Damien Jefferson and Eugene German, among others. “You look at Drake, which is primarily composed of Northwest Indiana guys, they go to the NCAA Tournament and are one of the most consistent teams in the Missouri Valley over the years and that’s kind of the M.O."
Lux, who starred at Merrillville as a player and coach before joining Crown Point’s staff, opened Courtside by dlux for basketball specific training. He said the program will have the infrastructure that Scott Chemma started with Indiana Game, so it’s not starting from scratch.
Lux’s son, AJ, is a junior sharpshooter at Crown Point and was traveling to Indianapolis for the last AAU season. That’s when Lux started to envision grouping Region kids together again.
“A lot of times our guys get pulled in different directions and they become pieces on teams out of Indianapolis or out of Chicago rather than be the core guys,” he said. “So really just try to build on the on the rich tradition of Northwest Indiana basketball and give guys in the area an opportunity.”
They hope to incorporate a girls program, Lux said, but due to the freshness of the announcement and plans to get ready for the spring season, they are still determining what that may look like.
“I think that’s kind of where we’re at with this is to see what interest level there is. We absolutely want to have boys and girls, without question," Lux said. "The challenge is just everything sounds good but you have to put it together, and in order to do that you have to have pieces and coaches who are willing to do it.”
Tryouts are from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 with designated times for third-graders through eighth-graders at Courtside by dlux. Robinson is excited to be a judge, unlike when he won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2017.
“I’ll be in attendance at all of them to give tips and seeing who we’re going to pick. It’ll be nice to be a judge at this. I was a little more nervous in front of the dunk contest judges,” he said with a laugh.
As much as he’s excited to continue his philanthropy passion through the ARI Foundation, he’s ready to make an impact on the court, too.
Said Robinson: “I’ll probably jump in and coach a little bit but mostly I’ll be circling around. Mostly, I want to be a father figure to all these kids. I want to be a mentor and they can come to me and ask questions. I want to relate stories that Kobe (Bryant) taught me, things that I worked at that I used on LeBron (James) from when I was playing with him … how to play defense from Draymond Green.”