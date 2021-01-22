New look 21st Century tops EC Central with defensive pressure

EAST CHICAGO — Teams that steal the ball 19 times in a single game tend to win that game.
That’s exactly what 21st Century did Friday in a 76-62 win over a pesky EC Central team that never let the Cougars run away.
Larry Upshaw said the Cougars recognized from tape of the Cardinals’ game with Hammond.
“It was an effort thing, but we seen that we could probably push up. Usually we play a three-quarter court (pressure) but we pushed up today. We’re not that tall but we’re long, so we can tip some passes and get down the court,” Upshaw said. “We fought tonight and we’re starting to realize that we can be the team that sticks together like those other teams and play great team defense.”
The Cardinals (2-8) pushed back on several Cougars runs in the second half but seemingly every time they made a move, 21st Century turned a steal into quick points and kept control.
“We talk about defense a lot,” Sophomore Demetrius Moss said. “We talked about it at halftime and we made sure we worked on it.”
Cougars sophomore Quintin Floyd came into the contest averaging 23.3 points, 15.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game. He finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five steals but had a lull in production during the middle portion of the game.
That’s when Moss and others stepped up.
“I’m the leader of the team so I was trying to pick the team up a little bit,” Moss said.
The sophomore scored 25 points with six rebounds and five steals.
“We’ve been preaching passing the ball, being unselfish, and tonight we made some unselfish plays,” Upshaw said. “(Freshman) Lamontae Cross made some good plays down the stretch, defensively and offensively. He made the right pass, the right play. So did Takari (Jones), Quintin, all of them.”
EC Central’s Lonzell French was the game’s leading scoring with 27 points. Cardinals guard Derrius Ross had nine points and nine rebounds.
The Cougars (5-8) were playing with River Forest transfer Eric Price for the first time. He finished with 11 points and gave 21st Century the big body missing from its roster.
“He attracts so much attention that it opens up driving lines for other guys,” Upshaw said. “Just having him out there makes a difference.”
Another impact transfer is expected for 21st Century in former Calumet guard Ashton Williamson. Upshaw said he wasn’t sure when Williamson would be available.