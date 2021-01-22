New look 21st Century tops EC Central with defensive pressure

EAST CHICAGO — Teams that steal the ball 19 times in a single game tend to win that game.

That’s exactly what 21st Century did Friday in a 76-62 win over a pesky EC Central team that never let the Cougars run away.

Larry Upshaw said the Cougars recognized from tape of the Cardinals’ game with Hammond.

“It was an effort thing, but we seen that we could probably push up. Usually we play a three-quarter court (pressure) but we pushed up today. We’re not that tall but we’re long, so we can tip some passes and get down the court,” Upshaw said. “We fought tonight and we’re starting to realize that we can be the team that sticks together like those other teams and play great team defense.”

The Cardinals (2-8) pushed back on several Cougars runs in the second half but seemingly every time they made a move, 21st Century turned a steal into quick points and kept control.

“We talk about defense a lot,” Sophomore Demetrius Moss said. “We talked about it at halftime and we made sure we worked on it.”