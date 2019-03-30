First Team All-Area
G Colin Kenney, Sr., Marquette Catholic
Stats: 25.7 points per game, 44.2% from 3, school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,884 career points.
Perhaps the Region’s most skilled scorer, Kenney led the Blazers to within one bucket of knocking off Andrean in the Class 2A North Judson Regional semifinals.
G Dominique Smith, Sr., Lake Station
Stats: 21.5 ppg, 5.3 rebounds per game, 4.7 assists per game, 3.5 steals per game
Smith couldn’t have had a much better senior season, leading the Eagles to one of their best years ever and tossing in two 40-point games.
G Brandon Newman, Sr., Valparaiso*
Stats: 27.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.6 spg, 50% shooting, 38.6% from 3
Simply put, Newman was easily the most dominant player in Region hoops this season. He’s a force on both ends of the floor, tied Bryce Drew for the second-most career points in Valparaiso history and claimed the Times Player of the Year award, again.
F Jake Wadding, Jr., Chesterton
Stats: 17.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 54% shooting
A mismatch power forward, Wadding is too quick for most centers and far too strong for most other defenders. He led Chesterton to its first sectional title in 32 years.
F/C Kyle Ross, So., Andrean
Stats: 16.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 35.9% from 3
Ross is in inside-out threat who can just as easily hurt opponents from 3-point range as from the post. He has multiple Division I offers and helped lead Andrean to the Class 2A state title.
Second Team
G Ahron Ulis, Jr., Marian Catholic
Stats: 18.4 ppg, 4.4 apg
Ulis led Marian Catholic to 27 wins and an East Suburban Catholic Conference title.
G G’Angelo Reillo, Sr., Whiting
Stats: 22.1 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 5.8 apg, 3.0 spg, 64% shooting
Reillo’s impressive play garnered him college looks from the likes of Miami (Ohio), Alabama-Birmingham and Southern Utah.
G/F Maurion Martin, Sr., Portage
Stats: 20.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.8 apg
Portage’s third all-time leading scorer, Martin dropped 49 points on Lake Station on Feb. 19.
F Johnell Davis, Jr., 21st Century
Stats: 25.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3.4 spg
Davis contributed one of the Region’s top individual performances this year when he scored 45 points against Fishers on Dec. 28.
C Nate Dukich, Jr., Lake Station
Stats: 14.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.6 blocks per game, 63% shooting
The only center on this list to average a double-double, Dukich dominated in the post with his 232-pound frame.
Third Team
G Jevon Morris, Sr., Munster
Stats: 14.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.2 spg
Morris’ leadership and well-rounded game powered Munster to Northwest Crossroads Conference and sectional titles.
G Da’Vion Davis, Jr., Calumet
Stats: 20.4 ppg, 38% from 3
Calumet won the Greater South Shore Conference title with Davis leading the way.
G Elias Gerodemos, Sr., Crown Point
Stats: 17.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 47.2% from 3
Gerodemos was one of the Region’s elite shooters from deep this season.
G/F Christopher Mantis, So., Lowell
Stats: 19.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 45% from 3
One to watch for the next two years, Mantis was a First Team All-NCC pick.
C Rayshon Howard, Sr., Michigan City
Stats: 14.6 ppg
Howard gave Michigan City a consistent option in the paint and posed problems for slower centers with his athleticism.
Fourth Team
G Amiri Young, Sr., Hammond
Stats: 19.0 ppg, 2.6 apg
Young stepped up to lead Hammond to back-to-back sectional titles.
G Trevor Braden, Sr., Morgan Township
Stats: 23.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 41% from 3
Known for his mid-range game, Braden expanded his shot out to 3-point territory this season.
G Keon Thompson, So., Merrillville
Stats: 20.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 55% shooting
Thompson and his silky mid-range game gave the Pirates a go-to option whenever they needed a bucket.
G Johnny Carrothers, Sr., Andrean
Stats: 13.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.1 apg
One of the most clutch players around, Carrothers cemented his spot with key plays throughout Andrean’s state title run.
F/C Ben Lins, Jr., Covenant Christian
Stats: 21.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.5 spg
Lins gave the Knights a mismatch big man, using his perimeter skill to draw centers out of the paint.
Honorable Mention
• G Reggie Abram, So., Hammond
• F Nate Aerts, Sr., Valparaiso
• F Joe Andershock, Sr., Marquette Catholic
• G Nick Anderson, Jr., Lake Central
• G Luka Balac, So., Munster
• F/C Rishard Balkcom, Sr., Merrillville
• G Caleb Banjoff, Jr., Hobart
• G Luke Barach, Sr., Hanover Central
• G Billy Bonilla, Sr., Kankakee Valley
• G Tarik Booker, Jr., Bowman Academy
• G Colin Burton, Sr., Washington Township
• C Brendan Carr, So., South Central
• G Zack Christy, Jr., South Central
• C Dom Ciapponi, Sr., Lake Central
• F Zarious Coleman, Jr., Clark
• C Austin Darnell, Jr., Washington Township
• F Josh DeChantal, Jr., Westville
• F Sam Decker, Sr., Crown Point
• G Jack Eaton, Sr., Chesterton
• G Nicky Flesher, So., Andrean
• G Kaleb Frazier, Sr., LaCrosse
• G Jake Friel, Jr., Hebron
• G/F Sean Gooch, Sr., Lake Station
• F Morgan Grant, Sr., Bishop Noll
• G Travis Grayson, Fr., Chesterton
• G Jordan Green, Jr., Marian Catholic
• F Drake Gunn, Sr., LaPorte
• F Londen Harris, Sr., Portage
• G Paris Hernandez, Sr., Calumet
• G Gavin Herrema, Jr., Covenant Christian
• G Jordan Higgins, Sr., Lighthouse
• G Kyle Horan, Sr., Wheeler
• G Ryan LaFollette, Sr., River Forest
• G Tim Lawson, Sr., Griffith
• G Darius Lee, Jr., Gavit
• G Triyontae Lomax, Jr., 21st Century
• G Dominic Lucido, Jr., Hanover Central
• G/F Evan Manley, Jr., Hammond Academy
• G Cody Maxwell, Sr., Morgan Township
• G Timothy Mays, Sr., Lighthouse
• F Hayden McDougal, Sr., LaCrosse
• F Darius Moses, Sr., Lake Station
• G Alex Mosqueda, Sr., River Forest
• G Tyler Nelson, Jr., Chesterton
• F/C Zac Nomanson, Sr., Kouts
• G Garrott Ott-Large, Jr., LaPorte
• F Jalen Perkins, Sr., River Forest
• G Quimari Peterson, So., West Side
• G/F Jaivion Reid, Sr., Michigan City
• G Luke Savage, Jr., Victory Christian
• C Tyler Scheidt, Sr., Highland
• G Tyler Schmidt, Jr., Victory Christian
• F Brandon Scott, Sr., Bishop Noll
• G Amari Sherrod, Sr., Bowman Academy
• F Dane Simatovich, Sr., Wheeler
• G Jeramiah Smith, Sr., Roosevelt
• G Sam Snodgrass, Sr., Crown Point
• G Jake Tarnow, Jr., Marquette Catholic
• G Lincoln Thomae, So., Victory Christian
• G Logan Van Essen, So., Illiana Christian
• F Quinn Walker, Jr., Boone Grove
• G Colin Walls, Sr., Valparaiso
• F Cade Walstra, Jr., Covenant Christian
• F Jimmie Washington Jr., West Side
• F/C Chris White, Sr., Marian Catholic
• G Shammon Williams, Sr., E.C. Central
• C Wade Williams, Sr., Kankakee Valley
• G Brent Wireman, Sr., Kouts
• G Cale Wireman, So., Kouts
• G Cole Wireman, So., Kouts
*Newman was also named The Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year