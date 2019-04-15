INDIANAPOLIS — The best basketball players in Northwest Indiana garnered the respect of the rest of the state.
Valparaiso senior Brandon Newman, a Purdue recruit, was named to the Associated Press All-State boys basketball first team on Monday.
Sisters Emma Nolan and Sophia Nolan of Marquette Catholic were named to the Associated Press All-State girls basketball second team.
Newman was The Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The Nolan twins, who are headed to St. John's, were The Times Girls Basketball Co-Players of the Year.
Michigan City's Hannah Noveroske, a Xavier recruit, was named to the third team.
Trayce Jackson-Davis couldn't win a state title. The individual awards are still coming.
The Center Grove star earned the most votes on this year's Associated Press All-State boys' basketball team, determined by Indiana sportswriters, broadcasters and coaches and announced Monday. Northwestern junior Madison Layden received the most votes on the girls' team.
Jackson-Davis led Center Grove to a 21-9 record and a third straight sectional title and scored 34 points in the Trojans 67-61 semistate loss to Ben Davis.
The 6-foot-9 forward is headed to Indiana after shooting 61.7 percent from the field and averaging 22.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. He was a second-team choice last season and was recently named a McDonald's All-American and Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year. Jackson-Davis, a finalist for the state's Mr. Basketball Award, would be the first Center Grove player ever to win the honor.
Jackson-Davis and Newman were joined on the first team by Isaiah Thompson, a Purdue recruit and a third-team selection last season; John-Michael Mulloy of Carmel, a Butler recruit, and Luke Bumbalough of New Castle, a Ball State recruit.
Second-team honorees were Alex Hemenway of Castle, a Clemson recruit, Armaan Franklin of Indianapolis Cathedral, an Indiana recruit, Dewand Jones of Ben Davis, who will play football at Ohio State, Cobie Barnes of Floyd Central, an Indiana State recruit, and Trey Galloway of Culver Academy.
Jake LaRavia of Lawrence Central; Jade Ivey of Mishawaka Marian; Dre Davis and Nijel Pack, both of Lawrence Central; and Ben Davis' Jalen Windham closed out the third team.
Layden led Northwestern to back-to-back Class 3A state titles and played her junior season after committing to play at Purdue. She averaged 21.9 points, 6.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.8 rebounds a game, and is joined on the first team by teammate Kendal Bostic, a Michigan State recruit who was a third-team choice last season.
The pair teamed up to lead Northwestern to a 27-3 mark. Bostic averaged 18.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks this season and scored 25 points while tying the Class 3A state finals record with 15 rebounds in the Tigers' 69-31 win over Benton Central. Layden scored 19 points in the finals and went 10 of 12 from the free throw line to tie the Class 3A record for most free throws made and attempted.
Lilly Hatton of North Harrison, Jorie Allen of Bedford North Lawrence and Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern rounded out the first team. Allen is bound for Indiana next season.
The second team also consisted of Shaila Beeler of Warren Central, another Indiana recruit; Madison Jones of Western Boone; and Sydney Freeman of Central Noble.
Rikki Harris of Indianapolis North Central, Maddie Nolan of Zionsville, Cameron Tabor of New Castle and Amaya Hamilton of Hamilton Southeastern were also on the third team.