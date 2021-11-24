Nick Mikash, Kankakee Valley focused on the present

Then throw in another four seniors and three juniors, too. Practices have been competitive.

“We kind of get lost but I’d say we’re a hidden team here a little bit,” Shepherd said. “We’ve got some talented players on this team even though I know some people think that everybody grows up and takes over the family farm or whatever. But we’ve got the possibility to do some things.”

Mikash will be the focal point.

“I’m so impressed with how much of a leader he’s become and how much he’s taken over helping the other guys learn as well,” Shepherd said. “He’ll get on people the right way where he’ll take someone aside and say, ‘This is how you’re supposed to do things this year.’ He’s become a teacher and grate teammate in addition to being a great basketball player.”

Mikash continues to work toward a spot on a collegiate roster and said he would expect to play a more conventional wing spot at whatever school he lands at. He grew up playing a prototypical forward’s game but has been working to add a more consistent jump shot to his repertoire.

His primary focus is on the other end of the floor.