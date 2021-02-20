No. 1 Hammond closes gym with win over No. 3 Chesterton

HAMMOND — Seniors Harold Woods and Darrell Reed weren’t about to let the final game played at the Hammond High gymnasium one that they would try to forget. So they went to work, erased an eight-point halftime deficit and led Hammond to a 69-60 victory Saturday over Chesterton.
After spending much of the first half on the bench in foul trouble, Reed, a long, 6-foot-7 post player bound for Alabama State, packed a game’s worth of highlights into his nine-point third quarter on the way to 16 points. Woods, a versatile 6-5, hard-to-guard wing dunked, drove and shot his way to 24 points.
Reed’s dominant third quarter enabled the Times No. 1 Wildcats (14-1) to catch up, 48-48, heading into the fourth quarter and Woods took it home with eight fourth-quarter points.
“After picking up the two quick fouls I just had to sit on the bench and think about what I had to do to bring the team back,” Reed said.
Which was?
“I had to turn it up on the defensive end and the offensive end as well,” Reed said. “I had to lead my team, talk to them through the tough stretches of the game.”
If coaches from Alabama State, which competes in the Division I Southwest Athletic Conference, get their hands on the tape they’ll do backflips watching the third quarter. Reed blocked a couple of shots, altered others, stole the ball and did even better work at the other end. Operating with equal efficiency out of the low post, high post and wide post, Reed hit a couple of turnaround jumpers from the baseline, hit a lane jumper and threw down a dunk.
“He was hitting fade-away 15-footers and in high school you can’t guard that. You can’t,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “He’s fading away from 15 and hitting buckets, that’s a tough cover.”
Losing the final game at the gym, Reed said, would have left him feeling empty.
“I would have had a regret about what I could have done to win the game,” he said, adding of where he was standing, “This will be where the parking lot is next year.”
Some of the Hammond returning students will fall under the district of Morton and others will attend the new Hammond Central, which is behind the existing Hammond. Wolves was chosen as the mascot for the new school.
Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. wasn’t thinking about what the future holds.
“I don’t look ahead because last year we had COVID, and the season stopped, so I’m just going to take it day by day and enjoy this group,” Moore said.
He did take a moment to look back.
“It’s very special. My mom, my dad played here, one of my older brothers played here,” said Moore, who attended St. Francis de Sales in Chicago. “My mom coached here at elementary through middle school. I got out of school, came up here, did my homework, practiced here, so I’ve been in this gym probably since I was 6 or 7 years old. I know how our community loves this school, this gym, so today was a very emotional day for a lot of people.”
Said Woods: “I’m glad I was able to help us get a win for our community in the last game here.”
Not even 24 hours after losing in surprising fashion to Valparaiso, 49-27, third-ranked Chesterton (16-5) played like a team on mission to re-establish itself. Mission accomplished in that regard, despite not winning.
Aggressively driving to the hoop from the start, Trojans guard Travis Grayson scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in the first half. Tyler Vanderwoude (10 points) was the only teammate to join him in double figures, but others performed their roles well and Hammond didn’t get its first lead since 2-1 until late in the third quarter.
“I felt our kids competed really hard and played connected, and if we play that way ... I love these kids," Urban said. "I think it says a lot about these kids after getting beat the way we did last night and coming in here and playing well. I thought we played really well. The second half Reed was really good and couldn’t miss. I like this group. They’re fighters and we’re going to continue to fight.”
The Wildcats showed similar cohesiveness and fight during a second half in which they outscored the visitors, 37-20.
Julius Byrd played a steady game and contributed 16 points for the Region’s top-ranked team, and Reggie Abram lent the sort of relentless defensive hustle that pumps a team full of adrenaline, once going horizontal to slap his man’s dribble out of bounds.
Given that Hammond trailed more than it led, it might be tempting to say the Wildcats survived a scare, but that would be shortchanging the confidence with which they play.
"Our West Side game we had to play the whole second quarter without (Reed), so our guys are used to playing without him," Moore said. "When he's in there he's a presence because he's altering shots, he's scoring. We just needed to keep it close and play tough. We didn't play tough in the first quarter or the second quarter, but if you take your big out that changes the dynamic. But we bounced back, we guarded and we played well against a great team. I knew they were going to play well and bounce back."