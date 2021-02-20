No. 1 Hammond closes gym with win over No. 3 Chesterton

“He was hitting fade-away 15-footers and in high school you can’t guard that. You can’t,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said. “He’s fading away from 15 and hitting buckets, that’s a tough cover.”

Losing the final game at the gym, Reed said, would have left him feeling empty.

“I would have had a regret about what I could have done to win the game,” he said, adding of where he was standing, “This will be where the parking lot is next year.”

Some of the Hammond returning students will fall under the district of Morton and others will attend the new Hammond Central, which is behind the existing Hammond. Wolves was chosen as the mascot for the new school.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. wasn’t thinking about what the future holds.

“I don’t look ahead because last year we had COVID, and the season stopped, so I’m just going to take it day by day and enjoy this group,” Moore said.

He did take a moment to look back.