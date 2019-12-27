HIGHLAND — It wasn’t pretty or easy, but Times No. 9 Lake Central squeezed out a 34-30 victory over No. 8 Hanover Central on Friday night.
Nick Anderson led the way with a team-high 15 points, and the Indians needed every one of them to advance to the Highland Holiday Hoopfest championship on Saturday night against No. 6 Munster. The senior guard scored 10 of his points in the second half and was the only Lake Central player to score in double figures.
As the Indians’ leading scorer, Anderson is used to seeing a variety of defenses designed to slow him down. Against the Wildcats, he made a conscious effort to not take any ill-advised shots.
“I definitely had to adjust,” said Anderson, who nailed two 3-pointers. “Hanover’s a great team. They really played good defense and packed it in. But if taking less shots means we win, I’ll do that all day. I’m just looking for a good shot. Whether it’s for me or my teammates, I’m fine with it.”
Anderson only made three field goals but drained a game-high seven free throws.
While he kept Lake Central’s offense from completely stalling, fellow senior Ami Khatra provided some of the most crucial points of the game. Tied 29-29 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Khatra scored a layup to give Lake Central (6-2) a narrow lead that it wouldn’t relinquish.
Senior forward Kyle Blum, who passed Khatra the ball for the easy layup, originally planned to shoot. But after jumping in the air, he changed his mind and threw a pinpoint pass to Khatra just before his feet hit the ground. The dazzling assist was a rare highlight in an otherwise sluggish contest.
“I felt like at that point, it was kind of like who was going to score first to try to take control of the game,” Khatra said. “We were just trying to work for a good shot, and once he did a shot fake, everyone kind of pinched toward him and I was wide open under the basket and able to make the play.”
Khatra also knocked down a clutch free throw to put the game out of reach. Leading 33-30, he shut the door on any late-game heroics from Hanover Central (7-1) by splitting a pair of free throws in the final seconds.
“I saw that we were up by three, and I knew we had two shots,” said Khatra, who scored all three of his points in the fourth quarter. “I was just trying to put one of them in, and I wasn’t really too nervous.”
Indians coach Dave Milausnic said it was evident that neither team was at full strength after playing quarterfinal games in the morning and early afternoon. Although both contests were blowouts and each squads’ starters saw limited minutes, he still believes it was a long day and will be glad to get back to a normal game day routine Saturday against Munster.
The Mustangs took down Highland 55-38 to reach the tournament championship, and Milausnic expects there to be a strong turnout for one of the Region’s fiercest rivalries. Last season, Munster defeated Lake Central in a Class 4A sectional semifinal.
“That’s what you're hoping to get out of a holiday tourney, having a chance to play for a championship,” Milausnic said. “Obviously, Munster is a heck of a team, so we’re in a good position.”
