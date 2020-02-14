No. 6 Michigan City continues winning ways with victory over Lake Central

ST. JOHN — People who know Duneland Athletic Conference sports are aware that every game is a battle.
Lake Central senior sharpshooter Nick Anderson netted 44 points with 11 3-pointers in Tuesday's win over EC Central, but Michigan City wasn't going to let him get buckets that easy a few days later.
Plus, the visiting Wolves have their own sharpshooter at their disposal in Tahari Watson.
Watson's five 3s helped negate Anderson's game-high 26 in Times No. 6 Michigan City's 61-54 win over Lake Central.
"My teammates kept finding me. They told me to keep shooting and they kept giving me the ball," said Watson, who finished with a team-high 17. "I had to keep shooting."
Winners of five of their last six, the Wolves (13-5, 4-2) were down for around the first 30 minutes of the game.
With 2:08 left and the game tied at 50, Anderson came out of the timeout and hit a 3, but Watson responded with a 3-pointer of his own on the next possession.
Michigan City then scored eight of the game's last nine points, including a huge tip-in from sophomore guard Omarion Hatch for his only bucket of the night at 1:13 in the fourth.
"We made enough plays down the stretch," Michigan City coach Tom Wells said. "We're not playing our best basketball quite yet, but we're getting better against the zone and still have a ways to go."
Lake Central (11-9, 2-4) opened up a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but Michigan City hung around and eventually took over by starting to dictate the pace of the game, according to Wells.
"It took a long time to get the game to the pace we wanted it," he said. "When our guards start to play downhill, they are very good."
Lake Central junior center Nate Oakley was a man possessed in that first quarter with five points, including a thunderous dunk over Michigan City forward Evan Bush.
Oakley finished with seven points, along with senior forwards Hunter Zezovski and Kyle Blum.
Watson admitted he had never been in a shooting slump for a significant amount of time before Friday.
"It's never gone this long," he said on his month-long slump. "In the beginning of the summer I was getting up more shots, so I have been getting up more shots recently."
Bush posted totals of 14 points, four boards and two steals before fouling out late in the fourth.
"Evan is a big part of what we do, but one of our biggest strengths is our depth," said Wells. "We play eight and nine guys in the rotation."
The Indians played virtually mistake-free basketball for those first 30 minutes, but they were called a for a technical foul after disputing a charge call.
Watson made the two free throws on the back end of the sequence.
"It came down to some big shots and we always tell the guys that this is not boxing where you can just knock someone out right away," Wells said. "It's a 32-minute game and we had to grind."