No. 6 Michigan City continues winning ways with victory over Lake Central

ST. JOHN — People who know Duneland Athletic Conference sports are aware that every game is a battle.

Lake Central senior sharpshooter Nick Anderson netted 44 points with 11 3-pointers in Tuesday's win over EC Central, but Michigan City wasn't going to let him get buckets that easy a few days later.

Plus, the visiting Wolves have their own sharpshooter at their disposal in Tahari Watson.

Watson's five 3s helped negate Anderson's game-high 26 in Times No. 6 Michigan City's 61-54 win over Lake Central.

"My teammates kept finding me. They told me to keep shooting and they kept giving me the ball," said Watson, who finished with a team-high 17. "I had to keep shooting."

Winners of five of their last six, the Wolves (13-5, 4-2) were down for around the first 30 minutes of the game.

With 2:08 left and the game tied at 50, Anderson came out of the timeout and hit a 3, but Watson responded with a 3-pointer of his own on the next possession.

Michigan City then scored eight of the game's last nine points, including a huge tip-in from sophomore guard Omarion Hatch for his only bucket of the night at 1:13 in the fourth.