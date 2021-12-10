No pomp for Hammond Central in program's first win

“We limited them to one shot (in the second half). A lot of their points in the first half came on putbacks. They were killing us,” Moore said. “We were able to push the ball, get some points going downhill and hit some open threes. We were able to pick up the pace whereas we were stagnant in the first half.”

Sophomore Matthew King led the Wolves with 20 points in that game. Pharrell White added 19. Moore said players like Kenneth Grant and Jordan Woods, among others, are also capable guys he can depend on to score. Grant had 13 against North Side.

Hammond Central got its second win Tuesday, 70-19 over Highland. The Wolves have a loaded schedule designed to prepare them for a postseason run in Class 4A. They’ll play several Duneland Athletic Conference teams, as well as 1A power North Daviess, Evansville North, Indianapolis Tech and a few strong out-of-state teams.

The season opened with a 60-58 loss to Don Bosco Prep’s high school team. Hammond Central led that game in the final minute.