No pomp for Hammond Central in program's first win

Nobody saved a net or kept the ball to be put in a trophy case. Hammond Central’s first win as a program was just business as usual.
“We’ve been winning quite a bit the last few years so I don’t think we really looked at it in terms of a new program,” coach Larry Moore Jr. said. “It was just getting that first win of the season, more than anything.”
The Wolves broke the victory seal as a program with a 64-48 win over Fort Wayne North Side on Dec. 4. It was the team’s first win of the school’s inaugural season after the School City of Hammond consolidated high schools this fall.
Moore coached at Hammond High for the last nine years. His teams won the last four sectional championships in Class 3A. Much of the roster from last year’s regional-qualifying team now suits up for Hammond Central.
The Wolves (2-1) trailed the Legends 24-23 at halftime. Moore said they knew if they could control the glass in the last two quarters, his team would have a chance.
Hammond Central scored 41 in the second half against a team that has at least two athletes with Division I scholarship offers.
“We limited them to one shot (in the second half). A lot of their points in the first half came on putbacks. They were killing us,” Moore said. “We were able to push the ball, get some points going downhill and hit some open threes. We were able to pick up the pace whereas we were stagnant in the first half.”
Sophomore Matthew King led the Wolves with 20 points in that game. Pharrell White added 19. Moore said players like Kenneth Grant and Jordan Woods, among others, are also capable guys he can depend on to score. Grant had 13 against North Side.
Hammond Central got its second win Tuesday, 70-19 over Highland. The Wolves have a loaded schedule designed to prepare them for a postseason run in Class 4A. They’ll play several Duneland Athletic Conference teams, as well as 1A power North Daviess, Evansville North, Indianapolis Tech and a few strong out-of-state teams.
The season opened with a 60-58 loss to Don Bosco Prep’s high school team. Hammond Central led that game in the final minute.
“We’re not going to see teams at that high level in our sectional, at least not in the first or second round. I know a lot of people are shying away from playing Bosco but you have to compete. They’re local kids and I don’t have a problem playing them,” Moore said. “I like to play against talent and all kinds of different styles so that we can see everything we could possibly see in the state tournament.”
Bus problems can’t stop 21st Century
The Cougars were late to Brownsburg’s Sneakers for Santa event last week because their bus had mechanical issues.
As a result, they had to get dressed on the bus and only had a few minutes to warm up before the game with Tuscola, Illinois. It showed early, with 21st Century scoring only nine points in the first quarter.
“As our legs got loose, we started playing well,” coach Larry Upshaw said. “Collectively, as a team, I think everybody took it personal and guarded really well.”
The Cougars (3-0) took control after that and eventually won 82-59. Upshaw said Tuscola had very few paint touches and almost all of its shots were contested.
The Cougars have three different players averaging better than 16 points per game. As a team, they’re scoring 78 points per contest. But Upshaw said it’s defense and rebounding that’s fueling the hot start.
“I’d say we’re defending the ball well,” Upshaw said. “We’ve also got about four or five guys that are just relentless going after the ball (on the glass).”
A junior trio paces 21st Century. Guard Ashton Williamson is scoring 18.3 points and grabbing eight rebounds per game. Wing DJ Moss is averaging 16.7 and 10.3 while guard Quintin Floyd is at 16.3 and 13.3.
Williamson transferred from Calumet during last season and only played one game for the Cougars, a surprising 57-55 loss to Washington Township in a sectional opener.
“He picks up on everything fast and all the kids have embraced him. He’s a great kid, in general, and fun to be around,” Upshaw said. “Having him this summer and watching his game evolve was really good. He’s a great player.”
The Cougars are in the middle of a break. They will be tested in their next game on Tuesday at Valparaiso.
“We’ve got a week to prepare. We’ll see what happens,” Upshaw said.