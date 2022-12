No time off: Valparaiso's Connor McCall goes straight from gridiron to hoops

LOWELL — Senior forward Connor McCall was able to just get the required five practices in before he could play a game for Valparaiso in its season opener against Northridge on Dec. 3.

McCall, a 6-foot-4 forward who was key cog on the defensive line for the Class 5A state champion football team, got in another week of practice before Friday’s nonconference game against Lowell.

It showed for the Vikings (3-1) and the versatile McCall, who scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds in a 76-21 win over the Red Devils. Sophomore guard Jack Smiley and senior forward Mason Jones, a Ball State University recruit, each pumped in 19 points.

The cerebral McCall received the Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude Award at the football state final, and he’s working on a “4.5-ish” grade-point average. Naturally, he has a high basketball IQ.

“I know where everyone’s supposed to be,” he said. “So I’m always talking and making sure everyone’s in the right spot, just leading the team.”

McCall hit two 3-pointers against Lowell to give Valpo another threat on the perimeter along with Smiley.

“I consider him a post (player), but he’s a post with a point-guard mentality because he knows the game and then also has the ability to knock down 3s,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “He’s just a good all-around basketball player.”

Valpo has three players from the football team on the varsity basketball squad (McCall, Matt Hofer and Julian Stokes).

“It was tough though with only five practices to try to play with each other, but so far we’ve come along really well,” McCall said.

Coolman said McCall “is still on his football legs,” and added that he was the glue guy as a starter on the team a year ago.

“He still is and he’s so smart, just in the right place,” Coolman said. “He definitely has an offensive ability that he didn’t look for last year just because we didn’t need him to do it as much. He kind of played his role. … He’s been playing inside and doing a little bit of everything. I kind of anticipate him to continue to do that role for us. It's just exciting to see him grow and look for a great senior year out of him.”

McCall said the key to defeating Lowell was executing well.

“We don’t want to take any team lightly, so we’re making sure that defensively we were really sound doing the right thing and making sure we’re in the right spots, and the outcome showed that,” he said.

McCall, who had five points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 68-46 win at Kankakee Valley, said it’s easy to play with someone with the caliber of Jones, a 6-foot-7 post player.

“He makes everyone around him better,” McCall said. "So when teams box-and-one him like they did (Friday), he trusts us to make the right decisions, and ultimately that’s what got us going.”

McCall said his basketball teammates saw what the football guys accomplished in their run to the state title, and it boosted their confidence.

“Their success in football proves that (Connor) is a winner, and if you get a winner in your program it’s going to be huge,” Jones said. “Down the line, he knows how to win. That’s what we’re looking for, so it’s awesome.”

