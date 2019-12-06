EAST CHICAGO — Times No. 10 Valparaiso doesn't resemble last year's team.
Gone are explosive scorers Brandon Newman and Nate Aerts, and multiple Vikings took the floor for their first varsity game Friday at EC Central.
That doesn't mean the Vikings aren't dangerous. Valparaiso pulverized EC on the glass in a rousing 2019-20 debut as the visitors claimed a 50-42 win.
“Especially with all the guys gone, we all knew we had to step up,” senior forward Brandon Mack said. “It's a whole new team this year. So with that being said, we're all playing as hard as we can.”
Newman is at Purdue and Aerts at Bethel College, and the duo gave Valpo the star power to hang with the state's elite last year. This edition does things differently.
They know they have to win with defense and hustle. Mack scored 14 points, but the Vikings grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and held East Chicago to 34.6% shooting.
“Nobody's gonna come back and score 30 like Brandon (Newman) did," junior big man Cooper Jones said. "We all haven't played a lot, but we've all have been in the program long enough to know, 'Hey, huddle up, let's get going and just keep playing defense.'”
EC played without multiple key pieces, including flu-stricken leading scorer Edward Prentice IV. Still, the shorthanded Cardinals fought back after Valparaiso opened up an early seven-point lead.
Allen Resendez nailed a 3-pointer, East Chicago pressured up and James Morgan swiped the ball away for a tying layup late in the second. Colton Jones knocked down a 3 to give Valparaiso a 25-22 halftime advantage, but the Cardinals took the lead in the third quarter before fading. Dominic Ford led EC with 15 points.
“I told my guys, I'm not hanging my head about that loss,” EC coach Marcus Jefferson said. “My thing is I'd rather be battle-tested early and get ready to improve rather than to play fluff teams, have a good record and then realize you're not what you thought you were. So I'm perfectly fine with where we are right now.”
Valparaiso jumped out to a 44-34 lead early in the fourth and made enough free throws late.
Breece Walls, up from last year's undefeated junior varsity team, led Valparaiso with six assists. Football players Cooper Jones (four points, 11 rebounds) and CJ Opperman (eight points) looked at home just days after the Vikings' Class 5A state final appearance.
Coach Barak Coolman said he was pleased with the team's toughness — after EC mounted a comeback, Valparaiso didn't show nerves.
“It's gonna be a group effort in a lot of ways,” Coolman said. “Who's gonna play well? Who's gonna step up? I think we'll have multiple guys.”