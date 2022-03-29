Notre Dame recruit JJ Starling reaches the Summit of basketball

LAPORTE — Moving away from upstate New York, leaving behind his family and where he fell in love with the game was necessary for La Lumiere senior JJ Starling to climb his own slopes and reach the summit of high school hoops.

Tuesday begins a two-week stretch that will feel like a dream for Starling, a Notre Dame recruit who will play in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago. On Thursday he’ll be playing in the high school national tournament and the next week will be a week-long NBA interview at the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland, Oregon.

“It's a blessing because you know, when you're a kid, you're dreaming of these moments,” Starling said after a recent practice. “If I was to talk to my younger self, I wouldn’t expect to get something like this. Just being able to have the opportunity just shows that hard work really pays off.”

The boarding school in rural LaPorte County has become a basketball powerhouse. In 2019 Isaiah Stewart, now with the Detroit Pistons, was Naismith Prep Player of the Year. He was part of a run of three straight years of La Lumiere players being drafted into the NBA, which is believed to be the first high school to have a player drafted in three consecutive drafts.

Jaden Ivey is the latest to ascend NBA Draft boards during his sophomore campaign at Purdue. He honed his skills at La Lumiere, as Starling has over the past two years.

“He's a scorer, right? He's gifted; he's 6-foot-4 with a 6-9 wingspan, 195 pounds. Very good athlete, just physically, he's got all the tools to be a high-level basketball player, which he is right now,” La Lumiere coach Pat Holmes said. “And obviously, there's got to be continued development there for him to ultimately get to where he wants to get to, which is the NBA. But he can score from all areas of the court because of his size, his shooting ability, his ability to create separation. He's an easy guy to play with because he wants to make the right play. He wants to make the winning play.”

Starling is from Baldwinsville, New York, near Syracuse, and arrived at La Lumiere ahead of his junior year. It was a critical period for him to learn about himself in several ways.

“It was definitely hard, especially being away from my parents,” he said, “but I knew it had to be done. We're in a great spot where you can just focus on your craft and focus on school, and that's what you want. There's no distractions, you have great people here.”

He knew he had to elevate his game, and was going to a place that would compete at a high level. La Lumiere played in the inaugural National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, which held a three-day event at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium in January.

“I learned, definitely, my breaking points and stuff like that, and how to push through hard times,” Starling said. “Because you're going to experience that no matter where you go. And like I said, just great people here that helped me through those hard processes.

“On the court, I became more of a leader. My coaches helped me with that, expecting a lot and pushing me in practice, especially when my teammates too, they're doing the same thing. We're holding each other accountable.”

The McDonald’s All-American Game is a great honor. The exclusivity of the Nike Hoops Summit is an even higher honor with the top 12 prep players being invited for a week of workouts and a game, all held in front of coveted NBA teams.

“It’s the who's who in the basketball world,” Holmes said. “A bunch of NBA personnel, front office people, scouts, all there seeing the next up-and-coming talent. So for him, it's a great, great honor, a great opportunity for him to showcase his abilities as an 18 year old. This is kind of like his first little job interview with NBA people that he'll be talking over the next year or two. After he has great success at Notre Dame.”

The Fighting Irish have had great success recruiting locally of late. Mike Brey and his staff added Blake Wesley from South Bend Riley and J.R. Konieczny from South Bend St. Joseph. Starling from up the road chose the Irish over Stanford, Northwestern, Syracuse and Duke as finalists among numerous offers.

“One thing is just the coaches,” Starling said of choosing Notre Dame. “You saw in (the First Four) game like just the way they're coaching even down the wire in double overtime, you see a smile on coach Brey’s face, and that just shows his personality off the court. He trusts his players, he's not screaming. You can see like the Rutgers coach, they're stressing and stuff and Coach Brey is just smiling.”

Said Holmes: “For Notre Dame, it's just another dynamic playmaker. A guy can make his own shot, create his own shot, and then also draw help in and create shots for teammates, which I think when Notre Dame is at their best."

Fans who have watched Wesley play would see a similar player in Starling. Wesley is that playmaker for Notre Dame, which finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference during the regular season. His play helped him soar up NBA Draft boards as well.

“I want to play with him so bad,” Starling said. “But you know, if his time comes, why stay? It's a big opportunity and once in a lifetime, so if you’re able to go (to the draft), go. Our games are so similar, but at the same time, they're different. I feel like we can complement each other. We both have that length and that playmaking style. It would just be great to play with him.”

The list of schools Starling selected from are also top academic institutions. It shouldn’t be surprising that he likes to read, and particularly enjoys the Bible to grow in his faith.

His motivation, though, is simple. Having grown his love for the game thanks to his brother, Tyler’s, teachings, Starling wants to continue to play at a high level and improve his game for his family, even at 600 miles away.

“Definitely my family,” he said. “What people probably don't know is that I come from a household that doesn't really have it like financially. So that's just one thing, if I'm able to help my family through the game that I love, then why not just push myself every day to be the best at it and be able to help my family out.”

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-853-2519 or reach him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

